Digi Prepaid Unlimited Calls & Unlimited Internet, with capped usage

Digi has quietly made available a few prepaid add-on plans that offers “Unlimited Calls” and “Unlimited Internet”.

The new Digi Prepaid InternetPlus add-on plan offers the following:

RM28 (monthly) : 3GB Internet, 300 minutes to all network, Unlimited Facebook & Twitter, 100 minute IDD call to Indonesia

MalaysianWireless is unable to confirm this but the monthly plans above may only be available for Digi Prepaid LiVE and Digi Prepaid Best 2016 users only.

Unlimited call usage excludes 3G video calls, special numbers, calls to toll-free 1-300 number calls and calls to 121 numbers.

Digi Prepaid Unlimited Packages add-on plan:

1. RM1 (24 hours), pick either:

a) Unlimited Video-Lite (Video Freedom, up to 512Kbps, capped at 10GB) or

b) Unlimited Social-Lite (Facebook & Twitter, 512Kbps, capped at 10GB usage) or

c) Unlimited Internet Calls/Video (Whatsapp & Wehcat capped at 10GB usage)

2. RM3 (24 hours), pick either:

a) Unlimited Internet-Lite (for all Internet usage, capped at 512Kbps speed) or

b) Unlimited Calls (Digi-Digi, capped at 1000 minutes)

3. RM8 (24 hours), pick either:

a) Unlimited High Speed Internet (capped at 10GB Usage) or

b) Unlimited Calls to all networks (capped at 1000 minutes)

4. RM9 (7 days):

Unlimited Social (Facebook & Twitter, capped at 10GB usage)

5. RM8 (30days):

Unlimited Music Freedom (capped at 30GB usage), Unlimited Internet Calls Video (Whatsapp & Wehcat capped at 10GB usage)

6. RM28 (30 days):

Unlimited Music & Video Freedom (capped at 30GB usage), Unlimited Internet Calls Video (Whatsapp & Wehcat capped at 10GB usage)

All Prepaid plans are eligible to purchase RM3 & RM8 Daily Unlimited Passes & RM28 Monthly Unlimited Package (Unlimited Video & Music + Unlimited Internet Calls) except Prepaid Broadband.

Eligible plans to purchase RM1 Daily Unlimited Passes are Digi Prepaid LiVE, Digi Prepaid Best, Digi Smart Prepaid & Digi New Best v2 Prepaid only.

Digi Prepaid Internet plans have been upgraded with more quota as well.

RM28 (monthly): 5GB Internet + Unlimited Facebook

10GB Internet + Unlimited Facebook RM4 (7 days): 500MB Internet

2GB Internet + Unlimited Facebook RM18 (7 days): 4GB Internet + Unlimited Facebook

All the plans above can be subscribed via USSD *116#.