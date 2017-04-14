Home / Mobile Operators / Celcom / GBshare Supplementary plan for Celcom FIRST Gold Plus & FIRST Platinum

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced GBshare, a new supplementary plan for customers of Celcom FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum.

(From left), Geebee-the-cat together with Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operation of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad during the launch of Celcom FIRST with GBshare.

With the new supplementary plan, Celcom FIRST customers can manage and allocate Internet quota between users. GBshare cost RM48/month and comes with Unlimited Calls to all networks and additional internet of 2GB. GBshare also offers unlimited usage for Whatsapp and WeChat.

To use GBshare, a minimum 2 GBshare lines must be subscribed with Celcom FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum plan.

Celcom FIRST Gold Plus, RM98/month (40GB) customers can register the GBshare lines (2 lines) for up to 44GB of easy internet sharing within the group.

For Celcom FIRST Platinum, RM150/month (60GB), customers can register up to a maximum of 5 GBshare Lines, and share up to 70GB with 5 family members.

To manage the Internet quota among users, Celcom FIRST customers can allocate quota via the new MyCelcom Postpaid app available for Android. The iOS app will be available later this week.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said GBshare is perfected to suit the digital needs of customers’ with a simplified group sharing application without any complexity.

“As Celcom continues its focus on delivering the best mobile internet experience for all customers, we want our customers to have best access to share the biggest internet allocation with their friends and family, further enhancing everyone’s digital experience with Celcom’s 4G network,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said GBshare paired with the new MYCELCOM POSTPAID app gives customers full control of their account and internet usage at anywhere and anytime.

“GBshare customers will enjoy the simplicity of MYCELCOM POSTPAID app, allowing customers to group and share their monthly internet quota any way they want. Admins can either allocate as many GB of internet to each GBshare line or just draw down from the same internet quota for easy sharing.

“GBshare Line customers can also easily request individual internet Add Ons for additional internet quota from the admin and also receive notifications regarding their GBshare Line usage details or when additional internet has been reallocated to them,” he said.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.

  • Aisyah Abdul

    ergh , my ph data is too slow like snail ….only wasting my mny purchase n add-on data in my ph so nw i planing to change my prepaid to any telco plans …n i also get some good reviews abt the celcom & maxis plan …which one is better ?? if there is anyone knw abt the telcos plan kindly plz share the infor ….

    • hajirah iskandar

      yes, one of colleague is using the celcom first share plan too…she told me tht its this plan is nt bad bcz its can share up to 6 individual supp-line and the price is depend on which plan that you choose….

    • asha misha

      if me i will suggest you take umobile or maxis , they having more good plans with good coverage..i heard celcom is not stable now days ..

      • ZzACK

        for me the speed quite okey right now, maybe too much of people port in..their only will congested

        • Daniel r

          ya… me too, at night will be slow bit…
          but still can accept… so far no problem…
          honestly, they are offer quite lot of quota for their users, if compare to others

      • neven pika

        so far celcom is ok for me , the line in my area its fine …. as i know only celcom having this kinds of plan with affordable price .

    • ZzACK

      I love this plan too..thinking to change..
      if the main line can’t finish the data, it can share it up to supp line so won’t be wasted and no matter main line or supp line also with unlimited calls

    • gigel pigel

      if not mistaken me , maxis also having this kind of plan with affordable price … n i heard the line for maxis everywhere is good too …. why not you try maxis

