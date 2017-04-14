GBshare Supplementary plan for Celcom FIRST Gold Plus & FIRST Platinum

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced GBshare, a new supplementary plan for customers of Celcom FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum.

With the new supplementary plan, Celcom FIRST customers can manage and allocate Internet quota between users. GBshare cost RM48/month and comes with Unlimited Calls to all networks and additional internet of 2GB. GBshare also offers unlimited usage for Whatsapp and WeChat.

To use GBshare, a minimum 2 GBshare lines must be subscribed with Celcom FIRST Gold Plus and FIRST Platinum plan.

Celcom FIRST Gold Plus, RM98/month (40GB) customers can register the GBshare lines (2 lines) for up to 44GB of easy internet sharing within the group.

For Celcom FIRST Platinum, RM150/month (60GB), customers can register up to a maximum of 5 GBshare Lines, and share up to 70GB with 5 family members.

To manage the Internet quota among users, Celcom FIRST customers can allocate quota via the new MyCelcom Postpaid app available for Android. The iOS app will be available later this week.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said GBshare is perfected to suit the digital needs of customers’ with a simplified group sharing application without any complexity.

“As Celcom continues its focus on delivering the best mobile internet experience for all customers, we want our customers to have best access to share the biggest internet allocation with their friends and family, further enhancing everyone’s digital experience with Celcom’s 4G network,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said GBshare paired with the new MYCELCOM POSTPAID app gives customers full control of their account and internet usage at anywhere and anytime.

“GBshare customers will enjoy the simplicity of MYCELCOM POSTPAID app, allowing customers to group and share their monthly internet quota any way they want. Admins can either allocate as many GB of internet to each GBshare line or just draw down from the same internet quota for easy sharing.

“GBshare Line customers can also easily request individual internet Add Ons for additional internet quota from the admin and also receive notifications regarding their GBshare Line usage details or when additional internet has been reallocated to them,” he said.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.