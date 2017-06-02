Malaysia has the Slowest Average Mobile Internet Speed in Asia Pacific – Akamai

Akamai Technologies, Inc., one of the leading content delivery network (CDN) services in world, released its First Quarter (Q1), 2017 State of the Internet (SOTI) Report this week revealing the countries with the fastest Internet speeds around the world.

Average mobile Internet speed in Asia Pacific:



Australia: 15.7Mbps Japan: 15.6Mbps Taiwan: 13Mbps New Zealand: 13Mbps Indonesia: 12.8Mbps South Korea: 11.8Mbps China: 9.3Mbps Philippines: 8.7Mbps Singapore: 8.6Mbps Thailand: 8.6Mbps Sri Lanka: 6.9Mbps Hong Kong: 6.8Mbps Vietnam: 5.3Mbps India: 4.9Mbps Malaysia: 4.4Mbps

Average Internet Connection Speed in APAC:

South Korea: 28.6Mbps Hong Kong: 21.9Mbps Singapore: 20.3Mbps Japan: 20.2Mbps Taiwan: 16.9Mbps Thailand: 16Mbps New Zealand: 14.7Mbps Australia: 11.1Mbps Vietnam: 9.5Mbps Malaysia: 8.9Mbps Sri Lanka: 8.5Mbps China: 7.6Mbps Indonesia: 7.2Mbps India: 6.5Mbps Philippines: 5.5Mbps

Average Peak Internet Connection Speed in APAC:

Singapore: 184.5Mbps Hong Kong: 129.5Mbps South Korea: 121Mbps Thailand: 106.6Mbps Taiwan: 94.7Mbps Japan: 94.5Mbps New Zealand: 70.8Mbps Indonesia: 66.1Mbps Malaysia: 64.1Mbps Vietnam: 59Mbps Sri Lanka: 57.3Mbps Australia: 55.7Mbps China: 45.9Mbps Philippines: 45Mbps India: 41.4Mbps

Global Average Internet Connection Speed:

Highlights from Akamai’s First Quarter, 2017 State of the Internet Report:

Global Average and Peak Connection Speeds and Global Broadband Adoption

Global average peak connection speed increased 28% year over year to 44.6 Mbps in the first quarter.

South Korea again had the highest average connection speed globally at 28.6 Mbps in the first quarter.

Singapore had the highest peak connection speed at 184.5 Mbps in the first quarter.

Global 4, 10, 15 and 25 Mbps broadband adoption rates increased 13%, 29%, 33% and 42% year over year, respectively.

IPv4 and IPv6

In the first quarter of 2017, more than 814 million unique IPv4 addresses connected to the Akamai Intelligent Platform, which is a 0.7% increase as compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Belgium remained the clear global leader in IPv6 adoption with 38% of its connections to Akamai occurring over IPv6 (down 19% from the previous quarter).

Mobile

Average mobile connection speeds ranged from a high of 26 Mbps in the United Kingdom to a low of 2.8 Mbps in Venezuela.

Germany had the highest peak mobile connection speed at 200 Mbps in the first quarter.

Among the qualifying surveyed countries/regions, 37 had an average mobile connection speed at or exceeding the 10 Mbps broadband threshold (up from 30 in the previous quarter), while 70 achieved average speeds at or above the 4 Mbps broadband level (up from 58).

Disruptions

Traffic to Gabon on Feb. 18th and 19th dropped to approximately 25% of normal levels due to an outage of uknown cause that affected eight of the country’s networks.

The Iraqi government continued its practice of blocking Internet access to prevent cheating during national middle- and high-school exams, impacting traffic on several days in February.

Due to a cut in a submarine cable providing connectivity to Madagascar, traffic to the country dropped suddenly and significantly on Jan. 25th and did not recover to normal levels until nearly three weeks later.

A submarine cable break also impacted traffic to the Marshall Islands for more than three weeks during which Internet access was restricted to email only, with certain businesses allowed web access on a rotating basis.