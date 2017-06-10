Digi ventures into GPS Tracking Solution for Vehicles called iFleet

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced iFleet on Thursday, a B2B (Business to Business) solution targeted at commercial vehicles, the first IoT (Internet of Things) solution Digi is introducing from its range of Connected Vehicle offerings.

iFleet is an intelligent fleet management, all-in-one solution that enables businesses to track their fleet in real-time.

Key advantages of iFleet according to Digi:

All inclusive solution that takes care of hardware, software and connectivity at one go

Advanced tracking technology providing greater fleet insights to improve business productivity

Driver behaviour insights and scoring to instil safe driving culture

A continuously evolving value-added solution introducing features beyond tracking, such as smart fuel management and usage-based insurance (UBI) ready to name a few

“While there are many players within this space, we believe we are disrupting the fleet management solutions market with a best-in-class, end-to-end solution for an affordable fee. The low cost outlay in return for a comprehensive and continuously upgraded solution will benefit more Malaysian enterprises than before, regardless of their size – a digitisation effort that adds to their competitive advantage by helping them manage their business more efficiently,” said Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Chief Digital Officer.

Digi said iFleet is also being piloted across industries as diverse as FMCG, automobile and infrastructure with big brand names such as Peugeot, Kia, Gamuda and Citylink.

iFleet is available to all Malaysian enterprises interested in leveraging digital technology as a competitive advantage for their business. As an added incentive, companies that are Digi Enterprise Business customers stand to benefit from a promotional offer of RM75/month instead of the regular RM90/month fee for the all-in-one fleet tracking solution, valid from now until 30 June 2017.

As part of Digi’s comprehensive strategy, the company said it will introduce a B2C (Business to Consumer) connected vehicle solution in the second half of 2017 that will offer private vehicle owners a solution that encompasses tracking, driver safety, vehicle security and smart in-vehicle services for an affordable price.

At the same time, the company is also preparing to “disrupt” the motor insurance industry with its ability to translate valuable data into actionable insights, in this instance, to collect and analyse data to score driving behaviours. It will soon introduce usage-based insurance solutions that provide Insurers the capability to price motor insurance premiums more accurately according to actual individual vehicle or fleet performance, ideally benefiting good drivers with lower premium payments.

For more details visit the iFleet website.