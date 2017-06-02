TIME dotCom reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

TIME dotCom Berhad reported a strong start to its fiscal year, with a first-quarter financial performance that saw higher contributions from all product segments.

The company reported a 24.7% increase in revenue (Q1 2017: RM218.4 million vs Q1 2016: RM175.2 million) as data, data centre and voice revenues saw a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 29.0%, 19.7% and 4.0%, respectively.

Excluding one-off revenues from Indefeasible Rights of Use (IRU) and non-recurring sales contracts, the company recorded a YoY revenue growth of 13.0% or RM22.2 million as it benefited from continued demand from all customer groups, led by its Retail segment.

Operating profit was 47.9% higher at RM52.8 million versus RM35.7 million a year earlier on the back of higher revenue contributions from all product segments, while pre-tax profit grew 41.2% to RM55.5 million (Q1 2016: RM39.3 million).

Higher margin contribution from IRU and non-recurring sales contracts, higher interest income, lower foreign exchange loss and improved share of profits from equity accounted investments also contributed to returns.

“We worked hard to continue the momentum we generated last year and are pleased to see our efforts materialise in these results,” said Afzal Abdul Rahim, TIME’s Commander-in-Chief.

In Malaysia, the reliability and quality of TIME’s 100% fibre optic network remains a core priority, from which further market share can be gained and improved product offerings can be delivered, it said. TIME is focused on increasing its coverage footprint while further tapping into the potential of its TIME Fibre Home Broadband offerings.

Expanding in the ASEAN region is another key priority for the Internet company, as evidenced by its recent proposal to acquire a stake of up to 49% in Thailand’s Symphony Communication Public Company Limited. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the acquisition will be completed before the end of 2017 and will be an important milestone for TIME in realising its vision of a more connected ASEAN.

TIME is also eagerly anticipating the completion and operational commencement of the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) subsea cable system, which will extend its network reach to Europe to open new markets and opportunities for the company.

The company said it remains vigilant of changing trends in the segments it operates in.