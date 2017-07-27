AIMS supports Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect service

The AIMS Group (AIMS), Southeast Asia’s leading carrier-neutral data services provider, announced recently its offering of private network connection to support Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect service. AIMS is one of the 60 data service provider around the world that supports AWS Direct Connect Services.

AWS Direct Connect enables customers in Malaysia to establish a dedicated network connection to AWS Cloud from on-premises datacentre, office, or colocation environment. In many cases, using AWS Direct Connect helps reduce customer’s network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than Internet-based connections.

AIMS Group Chief Executive Officer Chiew Kok Hin shares, “We are honoured to provide the service to support AWS Direct Connect in Malaysia so that businesses can leverage the elasticity of AWS Cloud to manage their IT resources.” Businesses can now separate and maintain both a public and private environment where some resources are stored on cloud using public IP address space while critical resources will run on Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) using private IP space. These virtual interfaces can be reconfigured at any time to meet changing needs.

“AIMS has always been focused on building an ecosystem of partners and customers that are mutually beneficial to each other’s business. Our carrier neutral status offers clients the ease to connect with more than one telco creating a unique multi beneficial ecosystem of international and local clients from industries such as media, content, financial institutions, multi-nationals, tourism, gaming and more,” exclaims Chiew.

“AWS Direct Connect is important and strategic to our ecosystem of customers. We have always listened to our customers’ concerns and wish list and we believe AWS Direct Connectwill benefit both our existing and future customers,” ends Chiew.

Totalling over 70,000 square feet of data centre space, AIMS is based in central Kuala Lumpur with sites in Cyberjaya, Penang, Johor and Sabah. AIMS is a subsidiary of Malaysia Internet service provider Time dotCom.