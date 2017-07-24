Digi activates 900Mhz for 4G LTE to improve mobile coverage

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd’s (Digi) announced today that it has activated its 900Mhz spectrum for 4G LTE. The new frequency allows mobile phone signals to reach further from base stations to offer wider coverage on supported mobile devices. Digi switched on its new 900MHz spectrum on 1 July.

Over 500 smartphones supports the LTE 900Mhz frequency band. Some of these smartphone include OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, iPhone 7/7 Plus/6/6 plus/6s/6s Plus/5S/SE, LG G6, Nokia 3/5/6, Huawei P10 and more.

Digi was allocated the 900Mhz (band 8) spectrum in August 2016 by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). The Telco received 2x5MHz of 900MHz and 2x20MHz of 1800MHz to be used for 15 years.

In a media statement, the Telco said it’s consistent, high speed 4G LTE network today reaches 86% of Malaysians in 295 cities and major towns while its faster LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network covers 45% of populated areas in the country covering 80 cities and towns.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Digi’s Chief Technology Officer, Kesavan Sivabalan said: “Internet access is something every Malaysian must have in the palm of their hands. We are passionate about bringing internet for all and now we can achieve a lot more with our wider reach. With our consistent, high speed 4G LTE coverage in rural areas, we hope to inspire more Malaysians to harness the power of the internet and do great things that we can all be proud of.”

Mobile signal on the new 900MHz spectrum not only reach further from base stations, but also penetrate walls better to offer stronger indoor coverage. “We listen to what our customers want and indoor coverage is an area for improvement. With the 900MHz spectrum, we are confident of serving our customers better whether they are in the comfort of their living rooms or at work in office buildings,” Kesavan added.

“With our current infrastructure in place, we are looking towards bringing more freedom to our customers so they can enjoy a more comprehensive range of digital offerings that will give them a new sense of freedom on the internet,” added Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Loh Keh Jiat, who was also at the media briefing.

Digi also announced that its network is also available throughout the underground sections of the newly launched MRT line. Members of the media were taken on a journey to test Digi’s network in these sections.

“Customers can stay connected and reachable at all times while they travel on the MRT. They can continue to stream content like music and videos, play online games or even catch up on the reading their favourite websites. This is just another example of what we mean when we say we have the infrastructure in place to cater to our customers’ ever-changing and evolving digital lifestyles,” Kesavan added.

“Malaysians are smart and digital-savvy. We are keeping up with their pace and leading the way in delivering innovative digital solutions to suit their lifestyle. In our ambition to transform ourselves into a Digital Service Provider, we are constantly looking for new ways of unlocking more digital services for customers that add value and convenience. We are taking a strong position on freedom for our customers and our Freedom to Internet proposition will bring a new worry-free online experience for them to feel at ease,” Digi CMO Loh added.

For more information on Digi’s 4G Plus network coverage, please visit the Digi website.