Digi to offer Nokia 3 and Nokia 6 smartphones

The Nokia 3 smartphone is now available at 200 Digi Stores and Digi Store Express nationwide as well as the Digi online store. Digi will start offering the Nokia 6 smartphone by the end of July.

The new Android-based smartphones from HMD Global also comes bundled on Digi’s Postpaid Plans with a 12 month contract. A trade-in offer is also available for customers to save an additional RM100 off the price of the devices when signing up with a postpaid plan.

The Nokia 3 offers an 8MP autofocus cameras (front and back), 4G LTE connectivity and a 5-inch sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass HD display. The phone has a built-in 16 GB storage plus a microSD card slot supporting up to 128 GB. The Nokia 3 will be available from as low as RM199 with Digi postpaid plan 78 (12GB Internet, Unlimited Calls), with trade in. It will also be available with Digi Postpaid 108 (18GB Internet, Unlimited Calls) and Digi Postpaid 138 (24GB Internet, Unlimited Calls). All 3 postpaid plans comes with a 12-months contract. Nokia 3 has a retail price of RM599 from Digi.

The unibody of the Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display and Dolby Atmos sound. There’s a 16MP camera on the back, 8MP camera on the front and 32 GB built-in storage as well as a microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB. The Nokia 6 will be available from as low as RM479 via Digi postpaid plan 78, with trade in.

Digi said both phones come with Android Nougat out of the box and will be auto-loaded with the MyDigi app to offer customers easy access to their account information and to manage their Digi services.

Speaking about the new offering, Digi’s Head of Postpaid, Benjamin Tan, said: “The rebirth of the Nokia brand is very exciting and something we’ve all been looking forward to. Digi is happy to be the first telco in the country to partner with HMD, the new home of Nokia phones. We look forward to bringing more innovative products and services for our customers as we build a long term relationship with Nokia.”

For more details, please visit the Digi website.