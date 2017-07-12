Free GrabCar rides & Zero-rated data charges for Celcom customers

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced today it has partnered with ride-hailing service, Grab. The partnership will provide Celcom customers being GrabCar customers and Grabcar driver-partners nationwide with special benefits in the coming months.

As part of the partnership, new & existing GrabCar users may enjoy RM5 off each ride (up to 5 Grab rides), limited to the first 5,000 monthly rides. Celcom customers will also enjoy zero-rated data charges on the GrabCar app usage.

For loyal GrabCar drivers, Celcom will offer them a wide selection of the latest devices that are compatible with Celcom’s Lightning Fast LTE network, bundled with Celcom FIRST plans with additional benefits.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is excited to partner with the region’s leading digital ride-hailing service, that will offer the best digital experience for its customers and GrabCar drivers.

“We look forward to innovating with Grab and deliver new ride-hailing services for both our customers and GrabCar drivers who would greatly benefit with Celcom’s seamless network connectivity for their day-to-day engagements,” he said.

Sean Goh, Country Head of Malaysia shared that the partnership is ideal as it will help both Grab’s stakeholders to not just enjoy a better ride experience but also help their driver-partners financially as well.

“As an e-hailing ride service, both our drivers and passengers rely on mobile connectivity, especially for our drivers who are always trying to provide excellent service to their passengers. In addition, as our driver partners are dependent on their mobile devices, this will certainly help our drivers to defray some of their mobile cost and also help the navigation of the journey much more efficient,” added Goh.

More details are available on the Grab Malaysia website.