Lars-Ake Norling is the new Chairman of Digi

Digi.Com Bhd and its subsidiary Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd announced the appointment of Lars-Ake Norling as Chairman of the Board (Digi). Norling’s appointment is effective immediately, and he succeeds Morten Karlsen Sørby who has been Digi’s Chairman since August 2015.

Norling, 48, is currently Telenor Groups’ Executive Vice-President for Developed Asia Cluster, and Director and CEO of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (dtac), Thailand. A Swedish national, Norling joined fixed broadband provider Bredbandsbolaget (currently owned by Telenor) in 1999, where he held various senior positions such as Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In 2006, Norling was appointed Head of Telenor Sweden’s fixed network and a year later he took on the position as Chief Technology Officer of Telenor Sweden. He subsequently served as CEO of Telenor Sweden from 2009 to 2014. Norling was CEO of Digi from August 2014 until April 2015 (8-months) before joining dtac.

“I’m proud to have been part of Digi’s development over the years and would like to thank the Board, Management and Digizens for the opportunity to serve as the company’s Chairman. Lars-Ake knows Digi well, and I’m confident he will aptly guide the company in its journey forward leveraging on his in– market experience and operational knowledge,” said Sørby.

Norling added, “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to be part of a company and brand with a solid track record, and built around people, this time as its Chairman. Digi has an established market presence with solid fundamentals, a clear vision and ability to deliver on its strategy. I look forward to work closely with the Management team and the Board to continue this journey and to drive momentum.

Norling was appointed to the Digi Board on 19 August 2015. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Gothenburg School of Economics, a Master of Science in Engineering Physics from Uppsala University and a Master of Science in Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.