Mcalls launched with 5GB Internet at RM30/month

Mobile virtual network operator, Pavo Communications Sdn. Bhd. (PAVOCOMMS) recently launched its second mobility product and digital solution: Mcalls and its accompanying in-hand mobile airtime reload and first of its kind redemption mobile application called MMspot.

The new Mcalls Y33 prepaid plan cost RM30/month. It offers 5GB mobile Internet, 33 minutes of voice calling and 33 text messages to all local networks. As a token of goodwill to new subscribers onboard the Mcalls MMSpot mobile application platform, PAVOCOMMS has included a one-time RM8 worth of freeload as part of the Y33 package. As a further value add, Y33 subscribers may enjoy ready access to over 1,200 business alliance partners, providing subscribers access to meaningful savings on product purchases through earned reward points with MMspot.

The launch of Mcalls also introduces their first digital lifestyle experience store, strategically placed in Sunway Pyramid mall (LG2.141, Orange Atrium) which will act as customer servicing center.

PAVOCOMMS said the long-term goal is to expand services and the number of digital lifestyle stores in Malaysia and across other key targeted markets: China, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. The company expects to acquire over 300,000 subscribers in 2017, approximately 20 percent Y33 SIM activations in the next quarter alone.

As a youth target segment activation campaign and an exclusive subscriber-only privilege, Mcalls has teamed up with Galaxy Group Malaysia to bring an all-star cast of K-pop which includes HIGHLIGHT, BTOB, APINK, B1A4, TEENTOP and VICTON. Organized by Galaxy Group and MSR – brought to you by Mcalls, the Mcalls K-Wave Music Festival will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at 8pm at the Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

PAVOCOMMS also operates another mobile product called speakOUT which was re-branded in March 2016 offering 100GB mobile Internet data. The MVNO rides on the Digi’s 3G and 4G LTE network to offer its mobile services.

More details are available on the Mcalls website.