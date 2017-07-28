U Mobile is the official sponsor of G-Dragon Act III: M.O.T.T.E tour in Malaysia

U Mobile announced that it will be the official sponsor for the Malaysian leg of G-Dragon Act III: M.O.T.T.E tour that will take place on 17 September 2017 at Stadium Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

Part of U Mobile’s Unlimited Grooves campaign, the Telco will also be sponsoring Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) Malaysia Tour, the upcoming Good Vibes Festival (featuring Kodaline, Dua Lipa, Lany and Najwa, amongst others) and the intimate Upfront concert series (featuring up-and-coming stars like Tokimonsta and Lucy Rose, amongst others).

According to Wikipedia, the Act III, M.O.T.T.E ‘Moment of Truth The End’ World Tour is the second world tour by South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter G-Dragon that began on June 10, 2017 in Seoul (South Korea). Act III represents the third decade of his life and the third stage of his career, commenced by the release of his self-titled extended play Kwon Ji Yong. ‘M.O.T.T.E’ (Hangul; Hanja). The tour is the largest tour by a Korean artist in the United States and Europe, and is the largest concert tour ever conducted by a Korean solo artist.

Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile, said at the launch of the telco’s flagship store at Berjaya Times Square that U Mobile is delighted to be the official sponsor of G-Dragon Act III: M.O.T.T.E in Kuala Lumpur. “U Mobile has always made music key to our offerings as it is something that many of our customers are passionate about. We have been aggressively coming up with ideas so that customers have the opportunity to enhance their music passion. We are happy to make G-Dragon’s concert here part of U Mobile’s Unlimited Grooves campaign!”

She adds, “As always, our customers can expect exclusive benefits at G-Dragon’s concert. In fact, if you’re a U Mobile customer and attending Good Vibes Festival this coming 12 and 13 August, you will get a taste of these perks at the U Mobile Zone, a space designed specially for the festival.”

Apart from the announcement on G-Dragon Act III: M.O.T.T.E in Kuala Lumpur, the Telco also shared that they will be giving away tickets to G-Dragon’s concert and to the sold out Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide) Malaysia Tour exclusively to their customers via two Instagram contests starting next month.