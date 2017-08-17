New Celcom First Gold Supreme & First Platinum Plus postpaid plans

Celcom Axiata introduced two new postpaid plans yesterday: Celcom First Gold Supreme and Celcom First Platinum Plus.

The new Celcom First Gold Supreme cost RM128/month (25GB weekday + 25GB weekend + 25GB Free Video Walla + Unlimited Calls) while the Celcom First Platinum Plus comes at RM 188/month (100GB anyday Internet + 100GB Free Video Walla + Unlimited Calls and SMS).

The existing Celcom First Platinum postpaid plan has also been revised to RM148 monthly (30GB weekday + 30GB weekend), with an additional 30GB Free Video Walla. This applies to existing First Platinum customers as well.

Comparison of the Celcom First Postpaid plans below:

Riding on the festivities around the special 60th Merdeka Celebrations, Celcom is introducing two programs for consumers to easily own a brand new smartphone.

Nine free smartphones, ranging from Huawei P10, iPhone 6 32GB, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Oppo A77 and many more will be offered to consumers. Starting 16 August until 30 September, consumers who sign up with either FIRST Gold Plus, FIRST Gold Supreme, FIRST Platinum and FIRST Platinum Plus will be able to choose from these nine smartphone options. FIRST Platinum Plus consumers will also enjoy discounts up to 55% for Samsung’s S8 series and iPhone 7 series. Contract applies.

With Celcom EasyPhone anyone can easily own the latest devices by choosing from the widest selection of 30 smartphones, with monthly installments from as low as RM30 per month.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom FIRST™ plans have been refreshed to deliver the best digital and video streaming experience and consumers need not worry about running out of Internet.

“With so much Internet, paired with the easiest way to own the latest smartphones in the market and supported by Celcom’s Lightning Fast LTE network, consumers do not need to look elsewhere for a plan to meet their digital needs,” he said.

The new Celcom First postpaid plans can be subscribed at Blue Cube stores and Celcom Certified Partners. For more information, please visit the Celcom website.