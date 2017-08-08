Malaysian Red Crescent Society launches First Aid Red Crescent mobile app

The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS), with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has launched the country’s first ever First Aid mobile application. Called First Aid Red Crescent, the mobile app contains information on everyday first aid scenarios, with tips on how to respond to emergencies ranging from burns and broken bones to asthma attacks.

The app offers first aid advice through videos, animation and interactive quizzes that are easy to access.

“During an emergency, a lack of first aid knowledge could lead to lasting injuries and disabilities, and even unnecessary deaths,” said Dato’ Sayed A. Rahman bin Sayed Mohd, Secretary General of the MRCS. “As a national society that is advocating the importance of first aid, we believe that having this mobile app allows users to access crucial, life-saving information at the touch of their fingertips. However, it is important to note the app provides educational tips on first-aid and in no way replaces proper first aid training and certification nor the need to seek medical advice where necessary.”

The First Aid Red Crescent application is now available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. MRCS hopes to reach the estimated 17 million smartphone users in the country. “The proliferation of smartphones within Malaysia means that anyone, anywhere, be it in rural areas or those living in big cities, will have access to this crucial knowledge,” added Dato’ Sayed. “The content will be delivered in both English and Bahasa Malaysia, making it accessible to a broad audience.”

The launch of this app, co-branded with Prudence Foundation, the regional community investment arm of insurance company Prudential Corporation Asia.

“Helping communities acquire life-saving knowledge lies at the core of what we do at Prudence Foundation so we are delighted to partner with MRCS in driving awareness of basic first aid skills,” said Marc Fancy, Executive Director of the Prudence Foundation. “Knowledge of first aid is a critical skill everyone should have. The app offers convenient and instant access to essential information when faced with common first aid emergencies and builds on both MRCS’ and our efforts to equip citizens with fundamental first aid skills so they can better protect themselves and others.”

According to statistics provided by the MAVIE Observatory, 80% of accidents occur in a domestic setting, while the World Health Organization reports indicate that an estimated 5.8 million people die each year because of injuries. Being aware of risks and dangers through first aid knowledge is the first step towards developing a culture of safety and prevention in the home.

