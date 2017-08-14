Fujiaire launches its 1st WiFi-enabled Air Conditioner on 11Street

Air-conditioner manufacture, Fujiaire Sales & Services Sdn Bhd has launched its first WiFi-enabled air conditioner in Malaysia. The Fujiaire Shibui Skin Series, – its first WiFi-enabled air conditioner with six wallpaper sticker designs are now exclusively available on 11street.

The Fujiaire Shibui Skin Series can be controlled via the AC Freedom control App, allowing users to interact with the unit through WiFi on one’s smartphone to monitor, schedule and control the temperature of the room with one touch from a short distance. Essentially, the smartphone becomes one’s personalised remote control.

‘Shibui’ in Japanese refers to the aesthetic theory of simplicity, subtlety and unobtrusive beauty. The Fujiaire Shibui Designer Collection features wallpaper stickers in six different prints – KIDS, MARB, PLAY, SKYX, STON, and UNIQ. Each print can be separately purchased to set the mood and feel for each room, it said.

Designed with a slimmer built and integrated digital LED display, the new air-conditioner also features a Vitamin C filter that produces a healthy stream of moisturiser, enhanced by a super-ioniser cleaning system to remove dust and germs.

For higher cooling capacity and greater energy saving, Fujiaire also offers the Diamond Shibui Series powered by a five-star rating inverter with an average savings of up to 50% in electricity consumption per month. This comes up to approximately RM50 saved each month, based on an eight-hour usage per day, on top of the existing cool features.

The Fujiaire Shibui Skin Series retails between RM1,170 and RM2,574, whereas the Fujiaire Shibui Diamond Series retails between RM1,350 and RM2,925. All Fujiaire air-conditioners purchased from 11street comes with a three-year warranty.

Chuljin Yoon, Chief Operating Officer of 11street revealed: “We are now standing at the frontline of e-retailing industry, whereby the lines between online and in-store shopping are blurred. In fact, modern consumers have shown a preference for shopping online, citing ‘convenience’ and ‘time saving’ as two most important factors.

“As Malaysia continues to lead the way in e-commerce in Southeast Asia, we at 11street are rising to the challenge by boosting our smart home and electrical offerings under our home and living category. Through this collaboration with Fujiaire, we hope to meet our consumers’ demands for smarter, more innovative and modern appliances.”

Established in 1994, Fujiaire Sales & Services Sdn Bhd was formed by a team of Malaysian technical and marketing experts. To date, it has a wide global clientele from more than 20 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and won the prestigious Brand Excellence Award from the Ministry of International Trade & Industry (MITI) in 2006.

“We foresee an unprecedented growth in the smart home segment, what not with current trends of minimalism amplified by technology. On that note, we believe that this partnership with Fujiaire will open up a new channel for smart home devices, and enable consumers to activate a premium shopping experience on our platform as we reflect on our intuition to explore a sustainable e-commerce market with Fujiaire,” Yoon concluded.

