Motorola & Lenovo launches official Motorola e-store on Lazada Malaysia

Lenovo Mobile Business Group and Motorola Mobility Malaysia recently announced its latest partnership with Lazada Malaysia to launch Motorola’s official e-store.

To commemorate the opening of Motorola’s official Lazada Store-in-Store, the Moto G5 Plus will be available at a special promotional price of RM999. This promotion will begin at 10.00am on 28 August (Monday) and will be valid until 11.59pm on National Day, 31 August 2017 (Thursday) and is only exclusively available on the Lazada Malaysia Store-in-Store, while stock last.

With each purchase of a Moto G5 Plus during this promotional period, customers are entitled to free gifts worth up to RM547 (premium backpack, Moto touch flip cover, extended warranty and accidental damage plan).

In addition to the above promotion, the ongoing Motorola Merdeka and Malaysia Day Campaign, happening from 25 August to 30 September 2017, will also be applicable on Motorola’s official store. Offers include free gifts, such as the Incipio Power Pack Moto Mod worth RM499 with the purchase of either a Moto Z or Moto Z Play; and with the purchase of selected Moto and Lenovo Mobile smartphone models, customers will also receive 12 months extended warranty and accidental damage protection worth RM448, and other bundled free gifts such as 16GB SD Card, umbrella, backpack, Moto touch flip cover, tempered glass and screen protector.

“As the e-commerce trend develop and grow, more and more shoppers are going online to shop to purchase products and services. We believe that this is the right time to partner with the nation’s leading e-commerce platform, Lazada Malaysia, to launch our official Motorola e-store. There is no doubt that our e-store will bring more convenience and accessibility to our customers to experience the best in mobility through our products,” said Lydia Foo, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group and Motorola Mobility Malaysia.