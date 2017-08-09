Telekom Malaysia collaborates with Netflix

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announced today that it will be offering its customers easy access to Netflix in October 2017.

Netflix is one of the world’s leading Internet television network which offers a wide variety of critically-acclaimed Netflix original TV shows, movies, documentaries and more.

TM customers who subscribe to the service will become Netflix members and they will be able to enjoy unlimited viewing of content including award-winning series such as House of Cards, The Crown and Stranger Things. In addition access to a huge library of licensed shows and hundreds of original TV series, films, documentaries and more on Netflix.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jeremy Kung, Executive Vice President, New Media, TM, said, “Our latest collaboration with Netflix is testament to our commitment towards becoming Malaysia’s content aggregator champion where Malaysians will have easier access to Netflix’s award winning content at their convenience. Furthermore, with high speed internet access powered by UniFi coupled with unlimited data mobility with TM’s mobility service provider, webe, our customers can fulfill the crave for their favourite movies or shows from Netflix on multiple devices at their own convenience – at home, on the move, anywhere and anytime. This is in line with TM’s convergence aspiration and our vision of “Making Life and Business Easier, for a Better Malaysia.”

According to Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President, Business Development, Netflix Asia, “Netflix has something for everyone, from globally popular Netflix original series to anime, kids content to Bollywood drama. Through this collaboration with TM, we can now reach out to even more Malaysians who want to watch their favourite shows on Netflix anytime, anywhere, on a big screen, on their mobile device or on any internet-connected device of their choice.”

Telekom Malaysia said further details will be announced at a later date.