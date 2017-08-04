Celcom improves Xpax Internet Plans with quota up to 30GB

Xpax unveiled its new Xpax Internet Plans that offers up to 30GB of Internet quota together with free Music Walla and Video Walla.

The four new additional Xpax Internet plans are:

Daily Plan – RM5 (2GB)

RM5 (2GB) Weekly Plan – RM6 (500MB), RM19 (5GB)

RM6 (500MB), RM19 (5GB) Monthly Plan – RM79 (15GB base quota, 15GB Video Walla and Unlimited Music Walla )

Other existing Xpax Internet plans include the daily plans at RM3 (1GB) and weekly plans at RM10 (2GB). The monthly Internet Plans at RM30 (5GB) and the RM50 (10GB) now comes with free unlimited Music Walla.

For Xpax users who are 25 years old and below will enjoy 50% more data on monthly Internet plans as part of its campaign called ‘KawKaw Squad’. For example, on the Monthly RM79 plan, a KawKaw Squad user will enjoy 22.5GB of base quota plus free unlimited Music Walla and 15GB streaming quota on Video Walla. Visit the Xpax website for more details on KawKaw Squad.

Video Walla and Music Walla was launched in May 2016. Music Walla offers unlimited data streaming quota from popular music industry providers such as JOOX, Raku, KKBOX, Hungama Music and more than 30 local radio stations. Video Walla offers video streaming quota from popular video content portals such as YouTube, iflix, Netflix, Tonton, Astro GO, dimsum, HeroTalkies, MOX Digital, Metro TV and DailyMotion. Celcom said the list of supported music and video content providers are being added from time to time.

Video Walla: Daily (RM1/1GB), Weekly (RM7/10GB), Monthly (RM20/15GB)

Daily (RM1/1GB), Weekly (RM7/10GB), Monthly (RM20/15GB) Music Walla: Weekly (RM1/Unlimited), Monthly (RM3/Unlimited)

In addition, there are 3 new Xpax Monthly Add-ons namely, Late Night Internet (1am-7am) with 15GB Internet quota, Facebook Walla which offers up to 10GB quota for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and WeChat usage, and Video Walla with 15GB streaming quota at RM20.

Late Night Internet: 1GB (RM1/Daily), 10GB (RM7/Weekly), 15GB (RM20/monthly)

1GB (RM1/Daily), 10GB (RM7/Weekly), 15GB (RM20/monthly) Facebook Walla (Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, WeChat): 1GB (RM1/Daily), 10GB (RM7/Weekly), 15GB (RM20/monthly)

1GB (RM1/Daily), 10GB (RM7/Weekly), 15GB (RM20/monthly) Basic Internet (up to 64Kbps): Unlimited (RM1/Daily), Unlimited (RM7/Weekly), Unlimited (RM20/monthly)

Unlimited (RM1/Daily), Unlimited (RM7/Weekly), Unlimited (RM20/monthly) Unlimited Calls (to Celcom mobile numbers): Unlimited (RM1/Daily), Unlimited (RM7/Weekly)

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Xpax Internet plans and Add-ons are the best deals to meet any digital lifestyle of our customers.

“We want our customers to enjoy the best digital Internet experience on Celcom’s Lightning Fast LTE network, without the fear of running out of data quota. Celcom is committed to meet the demands of its prepaid customers who desire more Internet at affordable prices, without any complications. With our Xpax ‘#nokelentong’, what customers see is what they get,” he said.