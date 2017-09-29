Celcom continues to support Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)

Celcom Axiata Berhad today signed an extension agreement as the main sponsor of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to take Malaysia’s badminton national champions through to the 2020 Olympics.

The 15-month exclusive sponsorship extension from 4 June 2019 until 31 August 2020, worth RM10 million, is part of Celcom Axiata’s continued commitment to support BAM in its efforts to drive the national sports agenda in developing world-class sportsmen and Malaysian badminton talent.

Further to this, through Celcom Axiata’s digital platforms and channels, BAM and the national badminton squad will be able to engage, reach and share national badminton achievements with millions of Malaysians as well as global fans.

The sponsorship extension was commemorated at an event today where YABhg Datin Paduka Seri Rosmah Mansor, Patron of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), witnessed the official sponsorship signing exchange by Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, Chairman of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Dato’ Sri Norza Zakaria, President of BAM. Also witnessing the signing ceremony was Michael Kuehner, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Datuk Ng Chin Chai, Honorary Secretary of BAM.

Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said, “Sports, especially badminton, is a one way to unite all Malaysians regardless of race, religion and background. Celcom Axiata, and the Axiata Group itself, have a long history in its support of Malaysian badminton. Dating back to the Axiata Cup in 2012-2014 and currently the prestigious Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open.

“In our pledge to develop talents and champions, we are proud to be BAM’s main support in propelling the development of badminton in Malaysia. Celcom Axiata signed a RM24 million, three year commitment in March 2016 for this opportunity. It is an honour to extend this sponsorship to take the Malaysian badminton team through to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. We want to be part of BAM’s Olympic journey and it would be our greatest honour to see our national heroes compete in the Olympics under our banner in 2020.”

Commenting on the agreement, Dato’ Sri Norza Zakaria, President of BAM said BAM is absolutely thrilled to continue our partnership with Celcom Axiata after a very successful first year.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Celcom. They have become an integral part of our badminton family. We are looking forward to an even closer relationship to grow our game, both at the elite and grassroots level. With this renewed relationship, we get to engage and interact with the various communities around the country as well as maintain our significant connection to our fans through a variety of communication platforms. Furthermore, we are hopeful that this partnership will support our development and elite programs geared towards winning Malaysia’s first gold medal in Tokyo,” added Norza.

Michael Kuehner said Celcom Axiata remains determined to enhance the game of badminton with greater digital experiences and heightened services for the game itself and its fans.

“Badminton has been one of the nation’s core sporting event that brings prominence and international recognition. Being committed in the Government’s plan to achieve sporting excellence, Celcom Axiata’s sponsorship extension is a great opportunity for the company to contribute to the nation’s preparations for the 2020 Olympics,” added Kuehner.

In March 2016 with a commitment of RM24 million, Celcom Axiata signed on as BAM’s main sponsor for three years, with the aim to support BAM in its efforts in developing sporting talent and to bring Malaysian badminton to even greater heights together with the promise to further develop the sport overall.