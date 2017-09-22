Celcom Fibre service now available in Sabah, up to 100Mbps

Celcom Axiata Berhad recently launched its Home Fibre and Business Fibre service in Sabah.

With unlimited internet download speeds of up to 100Mbps, the service is now available in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Keningau, Tambunan, Putatan and more.

Celcom Home Fibre offers residential consumers unlimited high-speed fibre internet at affordable prices, including a free wireless router paired with free installation.

Celcom Home Fibre plans for consumers:

Home Fibre 120: 10Mbps, Unlimited Internet, 10sen/minute to all networks, RM120/month

Home Fibre 150: 20Mbps, Unlimited Internet, 10sen/minute to all networks, RM150/month

Home Fibre 180: 40Mbps, Unlimited Internet, 10sen/minute to all networks, RM180/month

As a special offer, existing Celcom FIRST Gold Plus, Gold Supreme, Platinum and Platinum Plus consumers can enjoy an additional RM15 rebate from their monthly Home Fibre bill, when they sign up for either Home Fibre 150 or 180.

For business owners, Celcom Business Fibre also offers unlimited high-speed fibre internet with speeds up to 100Mbps, with free installation, a free dect phone and a free wireless router.

Celcom Business Fibre plans:

Business Fibre 10: 10Mbps, Unlimited Internet, 8sen/minute to all networks, RM158/month

Business Fibre 20: 20Mbps, Unlimited Internet, Free 300 minutes to all networks, 8sen/minute to all networks, RM208/month

Business Fibre 40: 40Mbps, Unlimited Internet, Free 300 minutes to all networks, 8sen/minute to all networks, RM288/month

Business Fibre 100: 100Mbps, Unlimited Internet, Free 300 minutes to all networks, 8sen/minute to all networks, RM378/month

Existing Celcom FIRST Business Gold Plus, Gold Supreme, Platinum and Platinum Plus consumers can enjoy a RM20 rebate for 24 months, from their monthly Business Fibre bill when they register with either Business Fibre 20, 40, or 100. In addition, business owners who register five Business Fibre lines or more, will enjoy an additional RM20 discount per line, a total rebate of RM40 per month.

Michael Kuehner, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is committed to deliver a cutting edge internet experience for everyone from all walks of life with the fastest internet speeds and best consumer experience.

“This initiative is also in collaboration and aligned with the state government’s agenda for a Sabah Smart City and we want to reach out to all communities, both urban and rural, with fast internet speeds at affordable prices. We want to ensure that our consumers have the opportunity to be adept within today’s rapidly growing digital technology industry.

“We have also appointed Celcom Timur Sdn Bhd (CTSB), our counterpart in Sabah, to take the lead in fibre optimising operations. We aim to develop and provide the strongest fibre infrastructure and fastest internet connection throughout the entire region of Sabah very soon,” he said.

For enquiries on Celcom Home Fibre or Celcom Business Fibre, customers can simply call Celcom Customer Service Consultant at 1-300-11-3282 or visit the nearest Blue Cubes to check on the coverage area for fibre internet availability. For more information, visit the Celcom website.