Celcom offers JustGo Internet Roaming at RM4.99 a day in 6 countries

Mobile operator, Celcom Axiata Berhad is now offering all its mobile customers the 1-Day Internet Pass at RM4.99. Called JustGo, the promotion is part of a campaign launched by Axiata Group Berhad, available in six selected countries across Asia Pacific.

The JustGo mobile data roaming promotion runs from 17 August until 16 November 2017 where Celcom postpaid and prepaid customers gets to enjoy 500MB data at RM4.99 a day. The six countries are:

Country Operator Quota Bangladesh Robi Grameenphone 500MB Cambodia Smart 500MB Indonesia XL Telkomsel 500MB Nepal Ncell 500MB Singapore M1 Starhub 500MB Sri Lanka Dialog Hutch 500MB

For Celcom postpaid customers, they will be subscribed automatically to the JustGo pass at RM4.99 once their data usage exceeds 100KB. Data charges will be capped at RM4.99/Day. Prepaid subscribers will have to dial *118# to purchase the 1-Day Internet Pass at RM4.99. Customers who exceed the 500MB quota will continue to enjoy unlimited Internet at throttled speed. Multiple subscriptions are allowed.

The JustGo campaign was announced on 17 August by Axiata Group Berhad as part of its plan to disrupt and lower mobile data roaming fees for traveling mobile customers.

During the campaign period, 125 million Axiata customers with a Celcom, XL, Smart, Dialog, Robi and Ncell SIM can automatically enjoy JustGo benefits and immediately use all their mobile data services when travelling to Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Furthermore, Robi customers get the extended advantage of JustGo while travelling in India. JustGo is available at USD1 per day or at the local currency equivalent for data roaming.

Axiata said JustGo is intended to cater to the increasing demand of international data roaming usage amongst customers who, as of the end of 2016, amounted to over 2 million travellers within the Axiata footprint countries.

Dominic P Arena, Axiata’s Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer commented, “JustGo is the biggest positive disruptor in international data roaming in Asia. Our offer is automatically activated, with the same USD1 per day for unlimited data roaming to all our customers. This price point drastically reduces roaming costs for customers from around USD10 per day to just USD1, effectively equalising the cost of using data at home and abroad. As international data roaming is now a critical service for our consumer and enterprise customers alike, JustGo is a big step for the Group towards abolishing data roaming fees and creating a unique free-trade-zone within the Axiata footprint countries.”

Celcom is a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad.