Celcom KidSafe: A Parental Control service protecting Children Online

Celcom Axiata Berhad has made available a new service called KidSafe, a parent control service that is made to protect Children who are online. The new service is part of its #parentsunite for Online Safety campaign, an initiative to create a surge in awareness among parents to safeguard the digital playground for their children.

The campaign aims to address the alarming rate of cyber-related crimes involving children, such as online grooming, cyber bullying, inappropriate contents, and online scams, which is growing globally.

To impart its message for children’s online safety nationwide, Celcom joins hands with prominent institutions and organisations namely Brainy Bunch International Islamic Montessori, Protect and Save the Children, Wanita IKRAM Malaysia, Google and UNICEF. Together with the partners, Celcom will organise educational programmes on cyber safety, for both parents and children.

Celcom with its tech partner, Access Motion Sdn. Bhd., are offering KidSafe, a network basic internet filtering service via a mobile application exclusively designed for Celcom subscribers to safeguard their children when they are online.

Celcom KidSafe features:

Web Filtering- Block dangerous websites and content.

Block dangerous websites and content. Web Monitoring- Keep track of any suspicious activity or online threat.

Keep track of any suspicious activity or online threat. Remote Control- Manage the time limit for your kids to go online.

Manage the time limit for your kids to go online. Content Management- Control and monitor data limit and block inappropriate apps.

Control and monitor data limit and block inappropriate apps. Location Tracker- Track your kids’ movement and whereabouts.

The KidSafe mobile application currently works on Android devices and will be available on iOS in the near future. Both Celcom postpaid and prepaid customers can subscribe to KidSafe at an affordable fee of RM95.99 annually. They may also opt for the half-year subscription at RM54.99, or a monthly payment of RM9.99.

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations, Celcom Axiata Berhad said the demographics of smart devices usage today includes a large number of children, and they are much more vulnerable to online predators.

“Many parents provide their children with smart devices and want to ensure they are contactable, anytime and anywhere. However, the smart devices on their hands would open up the window to the world even when they are quietly at home.

“As a mobile communication provider, we realise that is our responsibility to provide a safe digital experience for children. The initiative we are embarking on signifies that Celcom is on the same stand with the consumers when it comes provisioning a safe cyber realm for the younger ones,” he said.

Celcom has pledged to provide 25 schools’ libraries nationwide with complementary wireless connectivity for a whole year, if the hashtags count of #parentsunite and #kidsafe reach 100,000 each, together with 500,000 views target for KidSafe video on YouTube, by 31 December 2017.