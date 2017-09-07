D’House gets Energy and Environmental Design Certification

The headquarters of Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) became the first service provider in Malaysia to receive the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for Commercial Interior. Digi’s headquarters is also known as D’House, located in Subang Jaya.

LEED is one of the highest international rating systems by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) that evaluates the environmental performance and sustainable design of a building.

The newly renovated D’House incorporates eco-friendly elements such as 100% energy star-rated electrical equipment and LED light bulbs that reduce lighting power density to 60% yearly, water-saving flushing systems that save water by 42% per annum, locally-made highly recyclable content for all new material purchased, and low volatile organic content (VOC) for paint, adhesive and sealant used among others.

Haroon Bhatti, Digi’s Chief Human Resource Officer said, “This certification recognises Digi’s continuous commitment to improve our energy efficiency across our business operations. With our recent, timely renovation, we had the opportunity to upgrade D’House to include green building attributes as compared to a decade ago. We were very mindful to ensure that environmentally-friendly features were integrated into all aspects of the new interior design from the choice of lighting and air-conditioning used, to the type of paint and material selected for our furniture.

“As important as creating an inspiring, fun workspace for our people to innovate is the decision to run a responsible business by way of managing our impact on the environment. The inclusion of sustainable elements into our workplace has allowed us to improve our energy efficiency, carbon emission and materials consumption. Minimising our environmental footprint is a key part of our sustainability commitment, in addition to driving an ethical business that values our people and extends the benefits of digital connectivity to empower communities at large,” he added.

This is the second green related certification that Digi has received for its buildings. In 2011, Digi’s Technology Operations Centre obtained the Provisional Gold Certification from the Green Building Index, Malaysia’s green rating tool for buildings, making it the first green data centre in Malaysia.