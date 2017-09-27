Galaxy Note8 from RM115/month for Celcom Postpaid Customers

Celcom Axiata is now offering the latest smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Note8 through its EasyPhone with a 24-month instalment programme. The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is now available from as low as RM115 a month for Celcom FIRST postpaid customers.

Celcom EasyPhone postpaid plans with Samsung Galaxy Note8:

FIRST

Gold Plus

RM98 FIRST

Gold Supreme

RM128 FIRST

Platinum

RM148 FIRST

Platinum Plus

RM188 Samsung Galaxy Note8

EasyPhone monthly commitment Without Device Protection RM155

per month RM140

per month RM135

per month RM115

per month With Device Protection RM190

per month RM175

per month RM170

per month RM150

per month Total Monthly Commitment RM155 + RM98 = RM253 RM190 + RM98 = RM288 RM140 + RM128 = RM268 RM175 + RM128 = RM303 RM135 + RM148 = RM283 RM170 + RM148 = RM318 RM115 + RM188 = RM303 RM150 + RM188 = RM338

An upfront payment of RM200 x 3 months applies to postpaid customers who have stayed with Celcom for less than 12-months. The amount will be rebated in their monthly bill. These customers will also need to sign up for the Device Protection plan for an additional RM35/month. Postpaid customers who have been with Celcom for more than 12-months and with a good billing record will be excluded from the upfront payment and the Device Protection will be optional for them. More information on the Celcom website.

In addition to EasyPhone, Celcom postpaid customers can also choose to own the Samsung Galaxy Note8 with 24 months contract (credit card):

RM2,178 with FIRST Platinum Plus (100GB Internet) monthly with a commitment of RM188;

RM2,558 with FIRST Platinum (60GB Internet) monthly with a commitment of RM148;

RM2,708 with FIRST Gold Supreme (50GB Internet) monthly with a commitment of RM128; or

RM2,858 with FIRST Gold Plus (40GB Internet) monthly with a commitment of RM98

Celcom recently introduced the EasyPhone programme allowing customers to enjoy the latest 4G LTE smartphones in town at an affordable monthly rate. It also comes with device protection, a comprehensive coverage that protect users from any losses due to accidental damage or theft.

For Xpax consumers, EasyPhone allows consumers to sign up without credit card or any upfront payment at only RM238 per month. They will enjoy a monthly RM30 prepaid credit which is included as part of their total monthly instalment for 24 months.

Key Features of the Galaxy Note8 according to Samsung:

Water and Dust Resistance: Four years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with water resistance. And today, you can take your Note almost anywhere you want with water and dust resistance (IP68) on the device and the S Pen. You can write even when the display is wet.

Four years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with water resistance. And today, you can take your Note almost anywhere you want with water and dust resistance (IP68) on the device and the S Pen. You can write even when the display is wet. Fast Wireless Charging: Two years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with wireless charging. The Galaxy Note8 supports the most advanced wireless charging capabilities yet, so you can get a quick, convenient charge without having to mess around with ports or wires.

Two years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with wireless charging. The Galaxy Note8 supports the most advanced wireless charging capabilities yet, so you can get a quick, convenient charge without having to mess around with ports or wires. Security: The Galaxy Note8 offers a choice of biometric authentication options—including iris and fingerprint scanning. SamsungKnox provides defense-grade security at the hardware and software layers and with Secure Folder, keeps your personal and professional data separate.

The Galaxy Note8 offers a choice of biometric authentication options—including iris and fingerprint scanning. SamsungKnox provides defense-grade security at the hardware and software layers and with Secure Folder, keeps your personal and professional data separate. Powerful Performance: With 6GB RAM, a 10nm processor, and expandable memory (up to 256GB), you have the power you need to browse, stream, play games, and multitask.

With 6GB RAM, a 10nm processor, and expandable memory (up to 256GB), you have the power you need to browse, stream, play games, and multitask. Innovative Mobile Experiences: Samsung DeX enables a desktop experience, powered by your phone. You can keep your files on your device, conduct work on the go, and use Samsung DeX when you need an even bigger screen. The Galaxy Note8 includes Bixby, a smarter way to use your phone; it learns from you, improves over time, and helps you get more done.

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 retails at RM3,772.64 from Celcom.