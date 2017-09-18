Samsung Galaxy Note8 : Malaysia Roadshow & Promotion

To celebrate the official launch of the Galaxy Note8 in Malaysia, Samsung Malaysia Electronics is inviting Malaysians to be a part of a nationwide roadshow where consumers will have the opportunity to own the smartphone device along with exclusive deals and promotions.

From the 21st until 24th of September 2017, Samsung invites all Galaxy fans and tech enthusiasts to these roadshows at:

Pavilion (Kuala Lumpur)

Gurney Plaza (Penang)

AEON Tebrau City (Johor Bahru)

The roadshow queue at Pavilion (Kuala Lumpur) will start at 11am onwards, while the sales of the Galaxy Note8 will officially begin at 12pm. The roadshows at Penang and Johor Bahru will commence from 10am onwards.

For every purchase of a Galaxy Note8 during this 4-day celebratory period, customers of the roadshow will receive a free Samsung Gear VR worth RM499 and free Samsung Screen Protection worth RM149 that allows for a one-time cracked screen replacement (excluding Service Fee).

A bonus exclusive to the Pavilion (Kuala Lumpur) roadshow, the first 100 customers to purchase the brand new Galaxy Note8 will receive the opportunity to meet Running Man star Song Ji-Hyo on stage in person and collect a free Clear View Standing Cover autographed by the star herself.

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is priced at RM3,999 in Malaysia.

Adding on to the fiesta, Samsung is taking the opportunity to reward Galaxy Note8 fans through Samsung Pay and the mySamsung app. For Samsung Pay, simply activate the app by provisioning a credit or debit card to redeem RM10 Petronas fuel voucher. Fans of the mySamsung app are also in for a treat with complimentary goodies from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Clinique, Honest Bee, Air Asia, Agoda and Zalora.

Samsung Galaxy fans outside of the roadshow vicinity can also enjoy great deals during the roadshow period. Enjoy exclusive bank promotion of 3x Maybank Treats Points and receive a free Dual Port Car Charger worth RM89 for every purchase of the Galaxy Note8 via Maybank 0% Ezy Pay Plan for a period of 12 and 24 months, available at Samsung Experience Stores.

On top of these, those who purchase Galaxy Note8 outside the roadshow can get the Samsung Protection (Promotion Price: RM88, RRP: RM149) with a one-time cracked screen replacement within the warranty period; or the Samsung Protection Plus (Promotion Price: RM238, RRP: RM298) that offers an additional 1-year warranty extension on top of the standard warranty and a one-time cracked screen replacement.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960×1440 (521ppi)

*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings Camera Rear: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

– Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS

– Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS

– 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoomFront: 8MP AF, F1.7 Body 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195g, IP68

(S Pen: 5.8 x 4.2 x 108.3mm, 2.8g, IP68)

*Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes AP Octa core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 64bit, 10nm processor

Octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64bit, 10nm processor

*May differ by market and mobile operator Memory 6GB RAM (LPDDR4), 64GB/128GB/256GB SIM Card Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 256GB)

Hybrid: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 256GB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator Battery 3,300mAh

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast Charging compatible with QC 2.0 OS Android 7.1.1 Network LTE Cat. 16 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM,

Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Payment NFC, MST Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Authentication Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM