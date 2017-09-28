iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus now on 11Street, free gifts worth RM200

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now available for pre-order on Malaysia online marketplace, 11Street.

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sold on 11Street comes with a 1 year standard Apple Malaysia warranty. They are retailed from RM3649 (64GB) and RM4149 (64GB) respectively with free gifts worth RM200. The 128GB version cost RM4399 for the iPhone 8 and RM4899 for the iPhone 8 Plus. These iPhones will ship starting 30 October 2017.

The free gifts include:

1 unit of Remax Lesu – Lightning USB Cable (worth RM19, Random color )

1 unit of KJD tempered glass (worth RM69)

1 unit of Cager Power Bank S15 6000mAh (worth RM63, Random color )

1 unit of KJD Back case (worth RM49)

The Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, announced 2 weeks ago, bring a new design with glass on the front and back, the latest Apple A11 Bionic six-core chipset, new cameras, louder stereo speakers and new durable glass. Underneath the glass the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display are new units but of the same resolution as the ones on the iPhone 7/7 Plus.

Key features of the iPhone 8:

4.7 inches screen with a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels

3GB RAM

64GB/256GB ROM

iOS 11

IP67 rating Water and Dust Resistant

3D Touch display & home button

Main Camera – Dual 12 MP, (28mm, f/1.8, OIS & 56mm, f/2.8), phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, quad-LED (dual tone) flash

Front Camera – 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama

Chipset – A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, Neural Engine, Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

Non-removable Li-Ion battery

Key Features of the iPhone 8 Plus:

5.5″ inch Retina HD Display w. True Tone, a wide color gamut, and 3D Touch.

Dual 12MP Rear Camera with Portrait Mode /Potrait Lightning / OIS / Dual Tone Flash + 7MP Front Camera with face detention / HDR / Panorama

A11 Bionic processor

IP67 rating Water and Dust Resistant

Support Augmented Reality (AR)

Support Wireless Charging

iOS 11

Stereo Speakers

3D Touch display & home button

All Glass Design

Both smartphones are now available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.

It will also be available in the following countries starting tomorrow- Andorra, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come in Silver, Space Gray and a new Gold colour.

Share this article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

More

Email

Print



Pinterest

Reddit



Tumblr

Pocket



