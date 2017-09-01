Celcom, Digi & U Mobile enables carrier billing for Apple App Store

Celcom Axiata, Digi and U Mobile have enabled carrier billing for the Apple App Store, Apple Music and iTunes for all their prepaid and postpaid customers. With the new features, mobile subscribers of Celcom, Digi and U Mobile will be able to purchase apps and more using their mobile phone account.
Below are the full official announcement of the respective Telcos:
Celcom Axiata:
This electronic payment service will be available to all Celcom customers in Malaysia for postpaid and prepaid mobile plans. The launch of the service sees Celcom take a dynamic new step in the development of its financial services and customer service.
Using the service is simple. Celcom customers with a new or existing Apple ID select “Carrier Billing” as a payment method in your account settings for the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes and from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from your Apple devices, including Apple TV and Apple Watch.
For more information, please visit www.celcom.com.my.
Digi:
For more information on how to set up carrier billing on Apple devices, please visit digi.my/appledob.
U Mobile:
For more information on how to set up carrier billing, please visit www.u.com.my/plans/AppleCarrierBilling
To the Carrier Billing option on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, follow the steps below:
- Open the iTunes Store or App Store app.
- Scroll down the bottom of the screen and tap your Apple ID.
- Tap View Apple ID. You might need to sign in.
- Tap Payment Information.
- Under the list of payment options, select Mobile Phone.
- If the phone you’re using is the one connected to the carrier plan that you want to bill to, select “Use This Mobile Number.” Then tap next. If you don’t see “Use This Mobile Number” or you want to use a different number, tap “Use a Different Mobile Number,” then continue with the steps in the next section. If you’re not using iOS 8.4 or later, you’ll need to enter your mobile phone number manually.
- Apple will use the mobile number of the iPhone you’re on to check with your carrier and confirm that you can be signed up for mobile phone billing. You might see a screen that says “Verifying” while this happens.
- Your account will now charge all future purchases to your mobile phone prepaid/postpaid bill.
P.s: At the time of writing, Maxis has yet to enable carrier billing options for its Apple mobile customers. It is unclear if Maxis will be able offer the Apple carrier billing service ahead of the iPhone 8 launch.