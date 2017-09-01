Celcom, Digi & U Mobile enables carrier billing for Apple App Store

Celcom Axiata Berhad will offer customers the option to pay for purchases in the App Store and for Apple Music and iTunes directly from their mobile phone account.

This electronic payment service will be available to all Celcom customers in Malaysia for postpaid and prepaid mobile plans. The launch of the service sees Celcom take a dynamic new step in the development of its financial services and customer service.

Using the service is simple. Celcom customers with a new or existing Apple ID select “Carrier Billing” as a payment method in your account settings for the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes and from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from your Apple devices, including Apple TV and Apple Watch.

For more information, please visit www.celcom.com.my.