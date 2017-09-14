redONE prepaid now offers up to 20.5GB Internet at RM50/month

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), redONE has recently refreshed its prepaid plan. The new redONE prepaid now offers up to 20.5GB Internet data every month and unlimited free calls within its network.

The redONE prepaid pack cost RM10 and comes pre-loaded with RM6 of airtime credit, Free 500MB 4G LTE Data and 1GB Basic Internet (64Kbps) every month (for as long as the account is active) plus free calls among redONE prepaid users.

Other rates include:

Voice calls at 16sen/minute to all other networks (including redONE postpaid users)

5sen per SMS to redONE and Celcom numbers

10sen per SMS to other networks

20sen per MMS

Users will enjoy up to 9GB of free high speed 4G LTE data when they reload:

RM10: Bonus 1GB (100MB/day), 10 days validity

Bonus 1GB (100MB/day), 10 days validity RM20: Bonus 4GB (200MB/day), 20 days validity

Bonus 4GB (200MB/day), 20 days validity RM30: Bonus 9GB (300MB/day), 30 days validity

Bonus 9GB (300MB/day), 30 days validity RM40: Bonus 9GB (300MB/day), 30 days validity

Bonus 9GB (300MB/day), 30 days validity RM50: Bonus 9GB (300MB/day), 30 days validity

To enjoy 20.5GB of mobile Internet every month, users will only need to reload RM50 every month (to get 10.5GB Internet) and purchase the Monthly RM50 data plan which comes with 10GB Internet.

redONE prepaid mobile Internet plans:

Daily: RM3, 1GB data with 1 day validity

Weekly: RM10, 2GB data with 7 days validity

Monthly: RM30 with 5GB data, RM50 with 10GB data, 30 days validity

The redONE Prepaid starter pack is available at any redONE Branch Office and authorised redONE Prepaid Partner Shops. For more details visit the redONE website.

redONE Network Sdn Bhd was established in 2012. It rides on the Celcom 2G/3G/4G network to offer its mobile services.