U Mobile to offer General Insurance solutions to subscribers

U Mobile has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MPI Generali Insurans Berhad to provide general insurance solutions to U Mobile’s customer base. Through this partnership, the telco’s customers will be able to subscribe, manage and view their general insurance coverage entirely via their mobile phones.

U Mobile said its relationship with MPI Generali started in 2016 when the insurance company provided travel insurance solutions to the telco’s long-term customers via its loyalty programme called ‘U Special’. The response was very encouraging and that led U Mobile to strengthen the partnership with MPI Generali further by extending the services to include other forms of general insurance, and at the same time make the services available to all its customers.

U Mobile’s Chief Executive Officer, Wong Heang Tuck, shared that this MOU reaffirms U Mobile’s existing partnership with MPI Generali. “U Mobile is all about innovating to provide the best experience to our customers. As part of our continued efforts to give unlimited peace of mind, we are soon able to give customers the options of purchasing and managing affordable general insurance solutions conveniently as it can all be done via their mobile phones.”

Oliver Tan, Chief Executive Officer of MPI Generali commented, “We’re proud and excited to collaborate with U Mobile again to offer our general insurance solutions to U Mobile customers. The mobile app platform that enables simpler and faster access to purchasing our insurance solutions adds to our multi-channel distribution network that reaches out to different segments of customers according to their purchase preferences to protect what’s precious to them. In addition, the increased number of distribution channels affirms our commitment to raise awareness of the importance of insurance protection among Malaysians.”

MPI Generali Insurans Berhad (“MPI Generali”), formerly known as Multi-Purpose Insurans Bhd, is a strategic partnership between Multi-Purpose Capital Holdings Berhad, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPHB Capital Berhad, a public-listed company, and Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. MPI Generali’s core business is underwriting of general insurance.

MPI Generali’s general insurance solutions will be available to U Mobile customers from the second quarter of 2018.