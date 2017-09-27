Vivo V7+ with 24MP Selfie Camera launched in Malaysia

The new Vivo V7+ smartphone will be available in Malaysia starting 29 September. The smartphone has a 18:9 “Fullview” display on a 5.99-inch screen (1440 x 720, IPS touch screen), 24MP front-facing camera and dual nano sim.

The V7+ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset with an octa-core 1.8GHz processor, Adreno 506 graphics and 4GB of RAM.

The storage is 64GB but it can be expanded through the microSD card slot, up to 256GB. The vivo V7+ has a 3,225mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 3.2 (Android 7.1) with user-friendly features such as Smart Split 3.0 and Face Access.

According to the smartphone maker, its 24MP front camera and smart photography algorithms are a quantum leap forward, generating crystal-clear and more natural-looking photos. For example, the Face Beauty 7.0 feature brightens up and creates even complexions in selfies despite being used in dimly-lit environments. Portrait Mode in the V7+ adds background blurring for sharper contrast and visual appeal to generate stylish selfies. It has a 16MP rear camera with ultra HD mode, which captures 4 pictures and combines them into a 64MP image.

Vivo said the the V7+ has been upgraded with an AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip to guarantee an exceptional music experience.

The smartphone also features a Game Mode function that will block incoming calls and messages during game play.

In terms of connectivity, there’s Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, GPS, FM Radio and 4G LTE.

Vivo V7+ will be available on 29 September 2017, in Crown Gold and Matte Black at RM1,499 through vivo concept stores, partner stores and e-commerce marketplaces.