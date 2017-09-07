Smartphone Installment plan for Xpax, no credit card required

Celcom Axiata Berhad has recently announced EasyPhone for Prepaid, allowing Xpax customers to own a smartphone through a 24-month instalment plan, from as low as RM74 per month, no credit card or upfront payment required.

In partnership with AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, EasyPhone for Prepaid offers a choice of over 30 trending models of the Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and the iPhone 6 & iPhone 7 series. These customers will also enjoy a monthly RM30 airtime that is included as part of their total monthly instalment, for 24 months.

How to apply EasyPhone for Prepaid:

Register online via the Xpax website Receive an approval confirmation via email within 3 business days Visit the nearest BlueCube Store to collect your smartphone

The minimum requirement to apply are: Malaysian Citizen with proof of income, 18 years and above

Below are the interest rate:

Financing Amount New Customers AEON-XPRESS Cardmember AEON Credit Cardmember <=RM2,999 1.50% 1.35% 1.25% RM3,000 – RM9,999 1.10% 1.05% 1.05% RM10,000 – RM30,000 0.85% 0.85% 0.85%

Monthly repayment must be made through Auto-debit from any of the following bank. Celcom said the auto-debit form must be mandatorily sign at point of purchase.

Malayan Banking Berhad

AmBank (M) Berhad

CIMB Bank Berhad

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad

Standard Chartered Bank Berhad

Alliance Bank Berhad

Public Bank Berhad

RHB Bank Berhad

Bank Simpanan Nasional

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “Nothing beats EasyPhone™ for Prepaid. It is the perfect option and beyond compare for tech-savvy consumers who want to own smartphones without being burdened with high costs of owning the latest devices.

“Our Xpax consumers do not have to look elsewhere for their dream smartphones as they can easily own one through our simplified registration process. They can apply through the Online Application Portal or walk into the nearest Blue Cube to register,’’ he said, adding that consumers can enjoy the best digital experiences powered by Celcom’s Lightning Fast LTE network.

More information on the Xpax website.