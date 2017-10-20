Celcom offers the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in Malaysia

Celcom Axiata started offering the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones from Apple today. Customers can purchase the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at the Celcom Online Store, Celcom Blue Cube, and selected Celcom Certified Partners Outlet.

iPhone 8 retail pricing from Celcom (without contract):

iPhone 8 64GB: RM3,394.34

iPhone 8 128GB: RM4,130.19

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: RM3,866.04

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: RM4,611.32

Celcom customers can own the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus through its 24-month instalment program, EasyPhone, available for both postpaid and prepaid customers.

With EasyPhone, the iPhone 8 monthly payment comes as low as RM83/month with Celcom First Platinum Plus postpaid plan, 24 months contract applies:

Celcom EasyPhone programme allow customers to enjoy the latest 4G LTE smartphones in town at an affordable monthly rate. It also comes with device protection, a comprehensive coverage that protect users from any losses due to accidental damage or theft.

iPhone 8 Plus with EasyPhone comes with monthly payment as low as RM100/month with Celcom First Platinum Plus, 24 months contract applies:

EasyPhone for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also available for Xpax Prepaid customers:

Azwan Khan Osman Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Business Operations of Celcom said “We are delighted to offer the spectacular iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to our customers. Celcom is also offering an irresistible selection of plans for both postpaid and prepaid customers to own an iPhone today.”

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminium design in three beautiful finishes – space grey, silver and a new gold – made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.