Celcom OleOle offers e-Gift services from Zalora, Lazada, FashionValet

Celcom Axiata Berhad has launched a new digital service called OleOle allowing its prepaid and postpaid subscribers to send and receive e-vouchers from a range of brands across categories such as fashion and apparels, mobile games, health and beauty-related services, department stores and also Celcom’s own services such as Video Walla and Music Walla.

In partnership with WOGI (World of Gifts), the new e-gifting service from Celcom offers e-vouchers from popular brands such as FashionValet, Lazada, Melissa, Something Borrowed, Z Gold MOL Points, Zalia, Zalora and more. The Telco said more brands including FAVE, TaoBao and Klook will be available soon on OleOle.

Consumers can instantly purchase e-gifts from OleOle as a giveaway to other Celcom recipients. The e-gifts can be redeemed immediately to purchase items on exclusive partners’ online stores or mobile applications. It would cost the sender 50sen to send a gift and 20sen to request for a gift from another Celcom subscriber.

OleOle is currently available on MyCelcom Postpaid App and Xpax App. All transactions and service charges will be charged to the customers’ postpaid accounts or auto-deducted from their prepaid credit. To start sharing e-gifts, customers simply need to select their preferred e-gifts with a value of RM10, RM20, RM30, RM50 or RM100.

Starting 6 October until 29 October 2017, Celcom is offering free e-gifts daily worth more than RM20,000. The first 50 consumers who purchase an e-gift and send it to their friends and family, will stand a chance to receive e-gifts worth up to RM1,000 every day.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “OleOle is a delightful addition to Celcom’s suite of digital services and makes gifting so fun, fast and seamless.

“E-gifting has never been this convenient, as our consumers can purchase and send gifts to their friends and family instantly via their mobile devices. With so many gifts to choose from, OleOle is perfect for anyone feeling a little generous to surprise a loved one,” he said.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.