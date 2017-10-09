Highest Complaints on Telekom Malaysia- CFM 2016 Annual Report

The CFM 2016 Annual Report was released at the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) 2017 Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week.

The CFM 2016 Annual Report revealed that CFM received a total of 7,556 complaints in 2016 mostly in the Billing and Charging category.

“Consumer complaints reported to CFM has shown an increase annually. The total number of complaints received in 2016 shows an increase of 3.14% to 7,556 complaints compared to 2015 that only recorded 7,326 complaints. CFM has managed to solve 77% of complaints received in 2016 within 15 business days,” said Megat Ishak Maamunor Rashid, CFM Chairman.

As per the report, in 2016, complaints on Telekom Malaysia (TM) was the highest at 23.6%, followed by Celcom Axiata (18.77%), Maxis (15.85%), YTL (9.74%), U Mobile (7.69%), Digi (7.64%), Webe/P1 (6.42%), Astro (6.27%), redONE (1.26%), Symphonet (0.81%), TIME (0.54%), Tune Talk (0.44%), XOX (0.26%) and more.

CFM said, compared to data from 2015, complaints against Celcom decreased by 15.75% while complaints against YTL and U Mobile increased by 79.5% and 45.6% respectively.

2016 NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS Q3 2017 NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS 5 CATEGORIES OF THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS RECEIVED BY CFM BILLING & CHARGING 2,914 BILLING & CHARGING 1,229 QUALITY OF SERVICE 2,506 NETWORK COVERAGE 990 NETWORK COVERAGE 619 QUALITY OF SERVICES 578 UNFAIR PRACTICES 442 UNFAIR PRACTICES 189 NO COVERAGE 404 MISLEADING PROMOTION 175

Meanwhile, the number of complaints received by CFM as of the 3rd Quarter 2017 is 3,518 complaints with Billing and Charging recording the highest number of complaints reported by consumers.

Megat added, the growing number of complaints indicates consumer awareness on the importance of lodging a formal complaint rather than making comments on social media that would not have a significant impact on the change of communications and multimedia services.

Moving forward, Megat Ishak said, “CFM will continue to move forward by proactively addressing consumer issues such as Call Charges to Customer Service, Guidelines for Debt Management (CTOS) and Pay-Per-Use Internet Charging Mechanism through discussions with the industry.

At the AGM, members of CFM appointed 13 new Council Members, including a new Chariman, for term 2017-2019. They are:

PERSATUAN PENGGUNA KEDAH (CAKE)- CHAIRPERSON ALTEL COMMUNICATIONS SDN BHD- DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON PERSATUAN EKONOMI PENGGUNA & KELUARGA MALAYSIA (MACFEA)- SECRETARY MAXIS MOBILE SERVICES SDN BHD- TREASURER TUNE TALK SDN BHD- COUNCIL MEMBER SISTEM TELEVISYEN MALAYSIA BHD (TV3)- COUNCIL MEMBER CELCOM AXIATA BERHAD- COUNCIL MEMBER TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD (TM)- COUNCIL MEMBER ASTRO- COUNCIL MEMBER PERSATUAN PENGGUNA KOMUNIKASI DAN MEDIA MALAYSIA (PEKOMA)- COUNCIL MEMBER MALAYSIAN MOBILE CONTENT PROVIDERS ASSOCIATION (MMCPA)- COUNCIL MEMBER THE ADVERTISING STANDARDS ADVISORY MALAYSIA (ASA)- COUNCIL MEMBER PERTUBUHAN PEMBIMBING KEWANGAN PENGGUNA & KELUARGA MALAYSIA (KPM)- COUNCIL MEMBER

CFM, established and designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is tasked with, amongst others, to promote the growth of Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry and the protection of consumer interests by fostering the highest standards of business ethics and behaviour through industry self-governance. CFM is also a channel for complaints redress on Communications and Multimedia services.

CFM is reachable through its complaint portal, www.complaint.cfm.org.my. Alternatively, consumers could also lodge their complaint by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling CFM toll-free number 1-800-18-2222.

Consumers facing a problem are advised to seek assistance from their respective service providers first. They should only refer to CFM if their issues are not resolved by the service providers.