Students compete in Digi-Petrosains Robotics programme

At an event held last weekend, SMK Tengku Ampuan Intan representing 1Malaysia Internet Centre (PI1M) Kuala Berang was announced as the grand prize winner of Digi-Petrosains Robotic Programme 2017 with their innovative Coconut Grater robot and walked away with a cash prize of RM1,000 and a trophy.

A joint collaboration between Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd with Petrosains, The Discovery Centre, the Digi-Petrosains Robotic Programme 2017 is a robotic program tailored to provide secondary school students basic designing, coding and proximity sensor training in a robotic development program. Hosted at eight 1Malaysia Internet Centre managed by Digi across the country, this eight-month programme has engaged about 144 students from 48 schools located around 48 1Malaysia Internet Centre.

Dubbed as the Young PI1M Inventors Challenge, the grand finale saw the 16 finalist schools presented their ideas and robots that were built based on the theme of “designing a solution to answer a real-world science and technology challenge through programming and building extensions for their robot”.

The second and third placing went to SMK Gedangsa representing 1Malaysia Internet Centre Felda Gedangsa with their Robovac robot and SMK Seri Pagi representing 1Malaysia Internet Centre Senawang with the Smart Dustbin robot respectively. The prizes were given to the respective winners by YBhg Dato’ Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, MCMC’s Chief Digital Communication and Ecosystem who were accompanied by Eugene Teh, Digi’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Kamaruddin b. Kassim, Petrosains’ Director of Programs.

Eugene Teh said 1Malaysia Internet Centres (PI1Ms) continue to make an impact in creating positive social change to the surrounding communities through capacity building, knowledge learning and upskilling, which is in line with Digi’s mission to empower communities.

“We are happy that we collaborated with Petrosains to bring this robotic programme to schoolchildren in rural areas. It is encouraging to see how this programme has helped build the students’ confidence and inspire them to learn more about robotic and programming via Internet connectivity made available at their respective PI1Ms. We hope that this programme will motivate them to pursue careers in STEM related industries and able to contribute to the nation’s development in the future,” he added.

Kamaruddin Kassim said, “This partnership with Digi has enabled Petrosains to work together in delivering an educational development programme for the younger generation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) specifically in the field of robotic and coding at the PI1M centres. It is encouraging to see the huge response this programme has received and the level of ingenuity and creativity the students displayed during the grand finale. We hope that the programme had helped the students build a solid foundation in technology, design and innovation while developing critical and systematic thinking skills. We also hope that programmes such as the ‘Digi-Petrosains Robotic Programme 2017’ will inspire more students to take up career paths in science related fields including in the high technological field of robotic.

Apart from the main prizes, Best Presentation Award was awarded to SMK Kebangsaan Bedong representing PI1M Pekan Bedong while SMK Tengku Ampuan Intan representing PI1M Kuala Berang scooped the Best Teamwork Award and the Best Booth Award went to SMK Sungai Rawang representing 1Malaysia Internet Centre Hulu Chuchoh.