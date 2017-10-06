edotco wins Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award

edotco Group, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services provider, announce that it was presented the “2017 Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award” by Frost & Sullivan. This marks the first time a company has been recognised in this category on the Asia Pacific level. The company was previously given the the recognition of “2016 Southeast Asia Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award” last year.

The award was presented at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, on Wednesday evening. The Awards recognise best-in-class companies that excel in their respective business segments, as well as their efforts to develop the industry in 2016.

Frost & Sullivan’s team of analysts undertake a thorough methodology in its evaluation of excellence, and the award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape, including new emerging trends. Short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Suresh Sidhu, CEO of edotco Group, said: “We are honoured to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, and are delighted to be the first company recognised in this category on the Asia Pacific level. In 2016, we were able to strengthen our geographical presence across the region, introduce innovative and sustainable engineering concepts, and also concluded our maiden private placement exercise, which saw the introduction of quality and long-term investors.

“This award is testament to the team’s efforts to deliver on our aspiration of enabling connectivity with the provision of world-class telecoms infrastructure services and solutions. I would like to dedicate this award to the team at edotco, as well as our investors and customers who believe in the value of our offerings.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Vice President of Digital Transformation Asia Pacific, Ajay Sundar said, “Tower infrastructure is a key pillar of the telecoms industry, and edotco has been able to demonstrate real leadership especially in areas of sustainability and innovation. edotco’s deployment of the first carbon fibre tower in Asia and construction of the first bamboo tower in the world showcase the innovative and pioneering spirit within the organisation.”

“We are pleased to be able to recognise edotco’s achievements on the Asia Pacific level and look forward to its continued growth and contribution to the industry,” Sundar concluded.