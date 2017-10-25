edotco to utilise TM’s Next Generation Backhaul Services

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) today entered into a collaboration with edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd to provide TM’s next generation services to mobile operators for the expansion of 4G LTE services.

Telekom Malaysia an Internet service provider in Malaysia while edotco is an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company providing end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy, transmission and operations and maintenance (O&M).

The term sheet was signed by Mohamad Rozaimy Abd Rahman, Executive Vice President, TM GLOBAL and Datuk Bazlan Osman, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer who represented TM while Wan Zainal Adileen, edotco Malaysia Chief Country Officer and Suresh Sidhu, edotco Group Chief Executive Officer represented edotco. The signing was witnessed by Dato’ Sri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly, Group Chief Executive Officer, TM together with Datuk Azzat Kamaludin, edotco Group Chairman.

Under the collaboration, TM will provide its Next Generation Backhaul (NGBH) services for the connectivity between mobile operator’s cell sites and their core network at edotco’s identified ground-based tower sites in selected areas.

TM and edotco Malaysia will also explore opportunities to provide common infrastructure via Smart Centralised Radio Access Network (Smart CRAN) Services allowing mobile operators to expand footprint of mobile coverage leveraging on the strength of a capable local partner in identified dense urban areas other than Putrajaya. The collaboration is subject to a definitive agreement that will be finalised within 6 months from the signing of this term sheet.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dato’ Sri Shazalli said, “TM is proud to be given the opportunity to fulfill our role as the strategic partner in the country’s economic development. This partnership allows us to share and converge our capabilities towards accelerating Malaysia to be digitally connected. TM is also committed to support the Government’s aspiration in providing better broadband access to Malaysians nationwide and further embrace smart solutions by offering next generation services.”

Meanwhile, edotco Malaysia Chief Country Officer, Wan Zainal Adileen commented, “Collaborating with TM marks another milestone in edotco Malaysia’s mission to innovate the telecommunications industry with smart infrastructure. We are excited about synergising our skill sets and are looking to fiberise more sites in the next three years.”

Earlier this year, TM deployed its Smart CRAN solutions to provide common infrastructure and Base Transceiver Station (BTS) node for operators in Putrajaya, while edotco has launched its BTS Hotel services in Cyberjaya.

This collaboration will facilitate the expansion of the next generation service offering, rolling out the ideal solution for a township that emphasises skyline harmonisation for space-constrained areas while promoting shared infrastructure.