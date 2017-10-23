Up to 100GB of Free Super VideoWalla for Celcom Postpaid customers

Celcom Axiata announced that it is now offering a new add-on called Super VideoWalla which gives up to 100GB of VideoWalla for free.

Super VideoWalla offers video streaming quota that can be used on sites and apps from video industry providers such as YouTube, iflix, Netflix, Tonton, Astro GO, dimsum, HeroTalkies, MOX Digital, Metro TV and DailyMotion.

At the moment, for a limited time, Super VideoWalla is only offered to selected Celcom postpaid plans such as Celcom FIRST Gold and Celcom FIRST Gold Plus customers.

Consumers who sign up with either FIRST Gold at RM80/month (20GB) or FIRST Gold Plus at RM98/month (40GB), will automatically enjoy free 30GB Video Walla and 100GB of free Super VideoWalla respectively for 12 months. The 100GB Super VideoWalla is priced at RM50 (value of RM600 for 12 months) and the 30GB plan is priced at RM30 (value of RM360 for 12 months).

The Celcom FIRST Gold postpaid plan cost RM80/month and comes with 10GB of weekday Internet and 10GB weekend Internet. The plan offer unlimited calls to all network, unlimited Whatsapp and WeChat, and free unlimited Yonder Music.

Celcom FIRST Gold Plus comes with 20GB weekday Internet and 20GB weekend Internet at RM98/month. It offers unlimited calls to all networks, unlimited whatsapp and wechat and free unlimited Yonder Music.

For existing FIRST Gold and FIRST Gold Plus consumers, including FIRST Gold Supreme and FIRST Platinum consumers, they can also enjoy the Free Super VideoWalla simply by logging on their MyCelcom Postpaid App and subscribe to it. Other Celcom postpaid may upgrade their postpaid plan to enjoy the Free Super VideoWalla.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is delighted to offer the all-new Super VideoWalla add-on for the best video streaming experience.

“Nothing beats this ultimate add-on as our consumers will gain a super quota of up to 100GB when they subscribe with the new Super VideoWalla™ add-on. With so much quota for video streaming and supported by Celcom’s Lightning Fast LTE network, consumers do not need to look elsewhere for their video streaming needs,” he said.