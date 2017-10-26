Grab launches new campaign to promote welfare of its Drivers

Ride-hailing company, Grab Malaysia today announced ‘Better 365’, a campaign to promote the welfare of its driver-partners, 365 days of the year.

As part of the campaign, Grab will roll out the following features:

My Destination: An in-app feature that helps driver-partners log their final destination for the day and pick up a few rides on the way to their final location.

Selfie authentication: An easy way to authenticate partner-drivers, ensure safety and prevent fraud via a selfie.

According to Grab, it has introduced a series of features and community events to support drivers and enhance driver relations such as:

Trip rating: Grab drivers can now provide feedback about their overall trip experience and passengers as "positive" or "negative" and then select multiple reasons for their ratings, including location/route, payments and passenger with additional reasons for more details. The trip rating aims to improve Grab's driver-partners' safety and driving experience.

Town hall and teh-tarik sessions: Beginning this year, Grab kicked off a series of meet-the-drivers and teh-tarik sessions to engage and have an open dialogue session with drivers.

Sean Goh, Country Head of Grab Malaysia said, “At Grab, our driver-partners are at the heart of our shared vision to improve the way people travel and bring people closer to things that matter to them. We want to ensure our driver-partners’ hard work pays off and that they have the right tools to make their jobs easier and increase their income. Through these new initiatives, Grab is working to make mobility safe and accessible for all its users, especially our driver-partners who are not only driving Grab as a source of income, but are a fundamental piece of our service.”

More than 1.8 million driver-partners rely on Grab as a source of income. Grab said, according to a survey published in June 2017, Grab’s driver-partners earn 32% more income on a per-hour basis compared with average worker wages across all of Grab’s markets.

Grab currently serves more than 3 million customers every day with a market share of 95% in third-party taxi-hailing and 72% in private-vehicle hailing. It operates in 132 cities in seven countries.