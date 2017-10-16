Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition, made from Galaxy Note7, coming to Malaysia

Samsung Malaysia Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy Note Fan Edition, “made especially for the dedicated Note community”, a new device that has been engineered with unused components from the Galaxy Note7.

The Galaxy Note Fan Edition is essentially the same as Galaxy Note7, except that Samsung says that now the new smartphone doesn’t explode.

The major difference, compared with the Note7, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition has an upgraded processor which makes it capable in handling heavier computational lifting. It also has a new and safe, smaller capacity 3,200mAh battery as apposed to a 3,500mAh battery in Galaxy Note7. Samsung said the new battery is compliant with its 8 point safety check. The device has also met the safety standards of the relevant industry and regulatory bodies and has been reviewed by leading independent quality assurance experts to give Note users the “extra peace of mind”.

Last year, Samsung Electronics announced a global recall of the Galaxy Note7 following on-going reports of fire and explosion caused by the smartphone’s battery. The Galaxy Note7 arrived in Malaysia sometime in mid-August 2016.

The Note7 was completely banned by several airlines globally following reports of the devices catching fire, even though production for the device has formally ended. Some of the airlines include AirAsia, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, Malaysia Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Air New Zealand.

The announcements come after the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration released an emergency order preventing Note 7 owners from bringing their phones on planes or in luggage. U.S. officials have said passengers who flout those rules could face fines or criminal prosecution.

Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition will be available from 25 October 2017 onwards at all Samsung Experience Stores, authorised dealers and selected channel partners, retailing at the ‘affordable’ price of RM2,599.00 inclusive of GST. The Galaxy Note Fan Edition is available in 2 colours including Coral Blue and Black Onyx.