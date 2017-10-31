Samsung Galaxy Studio now in KL, opens for the next 3 months

The Samsung Galaxy Studio in Kuala Lumpur is now open for the next 3 months to offer fans and visitors a one-stop experience of Samsung’s mobile connectivity.

Located in Jalan Bukit Bintang, Samsung fans in Malaysia could explore and experience hands-on the latest Samsung devices, including the newly-launched Galaxy Note8, Gear VR with Controller and the new Gear 360.

The main highlights of the Galaxy Studio include experiences surrounding the Galaxy Note8 and its improved S Pen. Visitors can explore key features of the Galaxy Note8 by placing the device on an interactive smart table. The smart table comes with a display that automatically recognizes the smartphone and demonstrates its main features. The table connects with the Galaxy Note8 via Wi-Fi and acts as a second screen, giving viewers an immersive view of the bezel-less Infinity Display. Visitors can also see Bixby, Samsung’s intelligent interface, in action as it interprets information from users’ surroundings and shares tips from where to grab a cup of coffee to how to get to the nearest gym. The table also features Samsung Connect, a smart home network that connects the Galaxy Note8 with other devices to simplify day-to-day tasks, and showcases content from the Gear 360 and Gear VR.

Another segment of attraction featured in the Galaxy Studio is the Liquid Canvas experience that showcases the benefits of the phone’s and S-Pen’s IP68 water and dust resistant protection. Here, visitors can recreate their selfies underwater in ink, oil or liquid dye as the Galaxy Note8 is moved over a ‘Liquid Canvas.’ Visitors can express their creativity further at the S Pen Gallery. They can decorate and doodle on their own selfies, pop-art style, on a podium before having them featured on Samsung Frame TV as another work of art to liven up the studio.

Samsung’s unique 360 Snow Globe booth can only be experienced at select Galaxy Studios in the world. It is a cylindrical room filled with artificial snow where visitors can witness capabilities of the Gear 360, Samsung’s 4K resolution-capable 360-degree camera. All visitors have to do is step into the 360 Snow Globe and once when the ‘snow’ is activated, the Gear 360 captures their experience in 360 degrees and they can share it afterwards with their friends and family.

Visitor could also experience the Virtual Reality (VR) Coaster with the 4D Sway chair powered by the Gear VR with Controller. The 4D Sway chair will take visitors into an adrenaline-filled space battle with Galactic Attack VR Coaster 4D game experience similar to the one in Six Flags Theme Park in Texas (US), all while sitting strapped in a chair.

At the Galaxy Fitness stations, visitors can just come by to work up a sweat. They can strap on the Gear Sport and play a virtual game of cycling. The built-in kinetic sensors can detect the players’ movements, tracking their activity and heart rate.

For visitors who would like to get up-close and personal with featured Samsung products and find out more about latest Samsung features and promotions, they can do so at the Hands-On Table and the Highlights Table. At the Hands-On Table, dedicated customer solutions personnel will explain in detail to visitors on any product information and enquiries. Highlight Table is the go-to section within Galaxy Studio should visitors want to familiarise themselves with product features and have dedicated customer solutions personnel assisting them with their experience.

The Galaxy Studio is open to all starting from 27th October 2017 until 31st January 2018, from 10am to 10pm. From 27th to 29th October 2017, customers who purchase the Galaxy Note8 at the Galaxy Studio will each receive a free Gear VR.

Located in some of the most iconic places around the world, the Galaxy Studios have attracted almost 900,000 visitors in locations such as the Westfield Parramatta in Sydney, Stockholm Central Station, the Dubai Mall, Hong Kong’s Excelsior Plaza and, today in the golden triangle of Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

Samsung Malaysia said many more activities and promotions are lined up at the Galaxy Studio in the coming months.