Samsung to improve its Customer Service Nationwide

Samsung Malaysia Electronics has been upgrading its Smart Service programme in an effort to continuously ensure customer satisfaction throughout their ownership of Samsung devices and appliances.

To meet the ever growing base of customers and their needs, Samsung has expanded its “best in class service network online and in-shop” across the country to provide “greater convenience” to customers.

Samsung said it has designed a range of customer service that are based on the experience and feedback from customers over the years. This service network comprise of the brand’s multichannels approach such as its service centres, 24/7 careline, Live Chat, mySamsung application and Smart Care Packages – said to offer personalised support to cater to customers with different needs.

To date, there are a total of 29 walk in service centres across Malaysia including six in East Malaysia. Whether customers need help with their Samsung devices or simply get more out of their digital appliances, Samsung Smart Service will connect them with Samsung skilled technicians located at every service centres to ensure customers receive speedy and efficient solutions.

For customers who are unable to visit the Service Centres, the Samsung Experience Store also serves as a one-stop-solution hub where customers can simply drop off their devices for repair and arrange for them to be transported to the repair service centres and collected later at the same location.

Customers could also call the 1-800-88-9999 careline number for all enquiries. The company introduced a special hotline 1800-22-8899 dedicated specifically for enquiries on Samsung devices and Samsung Pay. As a digital alternative to phone calls, Samsung has introduced a Live Chat platform designed to provide easy solutions in real-time through simple text messages with customer service representatives.

Samsung’s 24/7 online customer service comes in the form of the brand’s mySamsung application, introduced in 2016 to provide smartphone users a comprehensive and exclusive customer care services. It is designed to help users easily set up, manage and optimise their Samsung products. As a way to say “Thank You”, this one-stop portal also brings in amazing rewards and delightful treats curated specially for loyal customers.

Samsung additionally supports its services by offering customers Samsung Smart Care packages. Introducing Samsung Protection Plus (comprising of Samsung Smart Warranty and Samsung Screen Protection), this plan extends for an additional of 1-year warranty from standard warranty period and covers one incident of crack screen as a result of accidental damage within standard warranty.

“We believe that customers satisfaction plays a vital role, not just in retaining our loyal customers but also in attracting new ones through postitive word of mouth referrals and strong customer service portfolios. We are constantly finding ways to upgrade and tailor our after sale services by understanding our local customers’ needs and wants. As the leader in the technology industry, we strive to offer excellence in customer service which will ultimately drive brand affinity among our customers,” said Elaine Soh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Malaysia Electronics.

“We live in a fast paced environment where we constantly require quick solutions to our everyday problems. At Samsung, we understand the need for swift solutions to all our devices and appliances, hence we are constantly improving our online supports and articificial intelligence infrastructures to give customers the best experience with our online customer services, ” Elaine added.

For more information, please visit the Samsung website.