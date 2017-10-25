U Mobile Customers Enjoy Free Live Streaming of DotA 2 Esports League

U Mobile announced that its customers will be able to enjoy free live streaming of selected games from the Group Stages of the Malaysia Esports League (MESL) from 21 October 2017 to 21 January 2018.

MESL is sponsored by U Mobile and powered by Mineski Events Team, the premiere esports organiser in Southeast Asia.

To enjoy the free live stream of the selected MESL games, U Mobile customers only need to tune into Astro eGG on the Astro Go app with Video-Onz.

Launched in April 2016, the Video-Onz services enables U Mobile customers to enjoy unlimited video streaming for free without using up their existing Internet data when they stream content from any 24 partners.

Some of the partners on Video-Onz are:

YouTube

Netflix

Facebook

Twitter

Dailymotion

Youku Tudou

HyppTV Everywhere

iflix

Viu

tonton

Astro-on-the-Go

ErosNow

Herotalkies

YuppTV

Crunchyroll

Viki

BFM

The Edge TV

Pocketimes

OnFM

Starlive

Video-Onz service is offered for free to eligible Postpaid and Prepaid customers.

Twitch.TV, MESL’s official streaming partner, will be live streaming all the games throughout the Group Stages in high definition. U Mobile customers can enjoy the games live or watch it any time after the games are over on the Twitch mobile application with U Mobile’s high speed Internet.

MESL is the biggest DotA 2 esports league in Malaysia with a total prize pool of RM500,000 – the highest recorded ever for a local DotA 2 tournament. U Mobile said it will also reward an additional RM50,000 to the champion team of MESL if all players are U Mobile customers.