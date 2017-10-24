U Mobile iPhone 8: Up to 10GB Internet, Unlimited Calls for Prepaid & Postpaid

U Mobile is now offering the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones from Apple, for its prepaid and postpaid customers.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus from U Mobile comes with two mobile plans: i90 and i130.

iPhone 8 64GB with Postpaid i90

Subsidised device price: RM2500

Upfront Payment: RM600 (rebated over 24-months)

Due upon registration: RM3100

RM90/month (Credit card with auto debit)

7GB Mobile Internet

Unlimited Calls (Call-Onz)

7GB Video-Onz

5GB Roam-Onz

Unlimited Music Onz

Unlimited App-Onz

Unlimited Waze

Free 45 SMS to all networks

24-months contract (Contract freedom allows you to terminate your contract without paying a penalty, provided that you refund your device subsidy.)

iPhone 8 64GB with Postpaid i130

Subsidised device price: RM2140

Upfront Payment: RM960 (rebated over 24-months)

Due upon registration: RM3100

RM130/month (Credit card with auto debit)

10GB Mobile Internet

Unlimited Calls (Call-Onz)

Unlimited Video-Onz

8GB Roam-Onz

Unlimited Music Onz

Unlimited App-Onz

Unlimited Waze

Free 65 SMS to all networks

24-months contract (Contract freedom allows you to terminate your contract without paying a penalty, provided that you refund your device subsidy.)

The iPhone 8 256GB version postpaid plan is quite similar to the above, except for the subsidised device price. The total payment upon registration for both plan is RM3760.

iPhone 8 64GB with Prepaid i90

Subsidised device price: RM2500

Upfront Payment: RM600 (rebated over 24-months)

Top Up: RM150

Due upon registration: RM3250

RM90/month

7GB Mobile Internet

Unlimited Calls to all networks

7GB Video-Onz

Unlimited Music Onz

Unlimited Waze

Free 45 SMS to all networks

24-months contract (Contract freedom allows you to terminate your contract without paying a penalty, provided that you refund your device subsidy.)

iPhone 8 64GB with Prepaid i130

Subsidised device price: RM2140

Upfront Payment: RM600 (rebated over 24-months)

Top Up: RM150

Due upon registration: RM3760

RM130/month

10GB Mobile Internet

Unlimited Calls to all networks

Unlimited Video-Onz

Unlimited Music Onz

Unlimited Waze

Free 65 SMS to all networks

24-months contract (Contract freedom allows you to terminate your contract without paying a penalty, provided that you refund your device subsidy.)

The iPhone 8 256GB version prepaid plan is quite similar to the above prepaid plans for the 64GB version, except for the subsidised device price. The total payment upon registration for both plan is RM3910.

Apart from these packages, customers could also own the iPhone 8 via U MicroCredit or the UPackage (as low as RM111/month) plan. For more information, please visit the U Mobile website.

Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile said that U Mobile is delighted to be able to offer the latest iPhone models to its customers. “U Mobile is all about coming up with unlimited ideas for our customers’ passions and iPhones are always highly coveted. We believe our iPhone 8 and 8 Plus customers will enjoy the perfect combination of the world’s most popular camera and our unlimited offerings. U Mobile’s unlimited data also allows for a wide range of activities and unlimited sharing for our customers.”

To mark the launch last Friday, U Mobile is presented the first fifty customers who purchase an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with a special gift. Additionally, U Special customers who purchase the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 plus also received a Mac City voucher worth RM100.

