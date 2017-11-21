Celcom Mobile Game Tournament, RM300k to be won

Celcom together with Techninier Sdn Bhd announced the third series of the Biggest Mobile Tournament in Malaysia, Celcom Game Hero – ‘Kill Shot Legacy’ that racks up a pool of RM300,000 in cash prizes to be won.

Celcom Game Hero is a subscription based game portal that offers on-going game tournaments and contest. The subscription fee for Celcom Game Hero is at RM3.00 per week.

Since 7 November 2017, the third tournament for Celcom Game Hero will continue with Techninier’s ‘Kill Shot Legacy’, an intense first-person shooting game that takes place across different timelines including the Old West, an Alien Zone, Military Base and the Future. ‘Kill Shot Legacy’ can be easily participated by anyone, from casual to expert gamers. Mobile gamers just need to gain a high score by gunning down bad guys and be placed in the leader boards to be in the running for cash prizes.

To participate, a subscriber need to do the following :

Subscribe to Celcom Game Hero portal. Download the mobile game to smartphone. Play the game and upload the score. Maintain active subscription for the entire campaign period.

The Telco said , with eight game mastery level challenges, game heroes can expect a pack load of new contents and shoot it out within the next four months for the top leader boards once again. The next group of winners will go head to head and draw down for the grand prizes.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is excited to continue its Celcom Game Hero Mobile Gaming Tournament series with the all-new fast-paced first-shooting game – ‘Kill Shot Legacy, where everyone can be a hero!

“Celcom continues to drive an awesome customer experience for mobile gamers. With such a fun and exciting first-person shooting mobile game, we invite gamers to unleash their hidden shooting skills and stand to win prizes from the pool of RM300, 000,” he said.

For more information on Celcom Game Hero’s third tournament, visit the Game Hero website.

Techninier Sdn. Bhd. (Techninier) is focused in mobile social gaming and mobile social networking platform, having been accredited as finalist in global accolades such as The Meffy Awards and World Communication Awards among the likes of companies such as Apple.

The ‘Kill Shot Legacy’ app is available for iOS and Android platform.