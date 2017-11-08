Celcom improves Customer Experience on Social Media

To further improve its customer experience on social media platforms, Celcom Axiata Berhad launched a new Social Media Experience (smEX) hub on Monday.

Located in Menara Celcom, the hub is a cross-functional integrated team and among the first of its kind in Asia. It will combine marketing, sales and service activities for social media channels to ensure quick and engaging responses to customers to create positive experiences through the social media channels.

The team members of the hub, consist of 40 people for the time being, will engage customers on all of the key social channels such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms. The hub will complement existing customer service channels such as the Contact Centre, Retail Shops and the Online Customer Service to provide a full spectrum of services, round-the-clock, the Telco said.

Presently, Celcom has a social media reach of 1.2 million, according to global social media analytics company, Socialbakers. The social media experience hub is expected to grow this base further.

Michael Kuehner, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said given the present surge of social networking in an environment where consumers wield growing power, organisations must evolve to become agile, digital and have a deep customer focus.

“A clear customer experience aspiration for us – is to become a socially devoted brand for Malaysians. We have set sights on customer-focused strategies with a differentiation – one such is the fruition of smEX after many months of groundwork. Through this experience hub, we are confident of increasing consumer satisfaction which will lead to greater operational efficiency of our business.

“In line with the Government’s agenda for Malaysia to become a digital nation, I am happy to announce that the hub is one of our many initiatives to embrace digitalisation as an organisation,” he said at the launch.

Michael noted that Celcom’s commitment to excellence in consumer experience has been acknowledged with its win of Best Consumer Satisfaction award during the Public Cellular Service Providers (PCS) Star Rating ceremony, organised by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), last week.

René Werner, Chief Customer Service and Experience Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said high responsiveness online and being present in the key digital channels are prerequisites for Celcom to provide customers with good experiences and succeed in a mature mobile market such as Malaysia.

“An awesome customer experience and consumer satisfaction are our guiding light and are key differentiators for Celcom. Giving our consumers a voice is essential. The hub is another channel for us to listen to customers, serve them and deliver consumers with a better experience, going forward. With a broad range of initiatives aimed at improving customer experience, we are confident in accelerating further towards our clear objective of creating awesome moments for our customers,” he said.

The new Social Media Experience (smEX) hub will be fully operational by December 2017.