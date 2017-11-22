Free Huawei Y7 Prime Smartphone with Digi Postpaid

Huawei Malaysia has partnered with Digi, to offer the Huawei Y7 Prime free with Digi Postpaid 78 plan.

Retailing at RM999, the all-new Huawei Y7 Prime is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Processor. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable to 128GB. It has a full metal build with a sandblasted finish, with premium touch and feel, Huawei claims.

The new smartphone from Huawei also has a 4,000 mAh battery that lasts users a full day of use – be it photography, video recording and catching up on social media feeds.

In addition, the Huawei Y7 Prime sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with 1.25µm pixels and an 8-megapixel sensor front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also features a 2.5D 5.5-inch HD display to protect users’ eyes with eye comfort from long usage and supports a hybrid dual-SIM slot. The Y7 Prime runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 customisation and is available in Black colour for the Digi Postpaid 78 plan.

“The HUAWEI Y7 Prime has been well received by Malaysians since its launch in July this year. We are encouraged by the strong support given by Malaysians and collaborated with Digi to give back to consumers through the fantastic year-end deal. We hope that promotions such as this will allow us to reach out to more audience segments. This is in line with HUAWEI’s mission to expand the mid-range consumer smartphones segment by making our products more accessible to everyone,” said Matthew Ng, Deputy Country Director, HUAWEI Malaysia Device Business Department.

Digi Postpaid 78 plan comes at RM78 per month. Customers will receive the Huawei Y7 Prime at no extra cost and enjoy a total internet quota at 12GB (6GB all day and 6GB weekend internet), as well as unlimited calls to all networks. 24-months contract applies, available at Digi Stores nationwide.