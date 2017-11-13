Free 10GB Instagram with any Xpax Internet Plan, as low as RM3

For a limited time only, consumers who subscribe to any of Xpax Internet Plan will enjoy free 10GB Instagram data from Celcom Axiata. Instagram is a mobile and desktop Internet-based photo-sharing application that allows users to share pictures and videos either publicly or privately.

The free quota for Instagram also includes Instagram usages such as Instagram live story which will not be deducted from consumers’ Internet Plan’s quota.

The offer also applies to the lowest Xpax Internet plan of RM3 for 1GB Daily Internet plan which now comes with 10GB Instagram free for 24 hours.

For more quota on Instagram, consumers can choose to subscribe Instagram Walla add-on, through the following passes that suits their usage:

Daily at RM1 for 1GB;

Weekly at RM7 for 10GB;

Monthly at RM20 for 15GB.

Usage of WeChat, WhatsApp and Twitter are also included when consumers purchase the Instagram Walla add-on.

In line with Xpax’s continuous efforts in improving consumer experience, consumers can utilise unused Internet quota from their internet plan subscription via Xpax’s newest feature — Data Rollover, which allows consumers to bring forward their unused data, based on what is left from any of their previous Xpax Internet Plan or add-on subscription. To ensure internet quota gets rolled-over, Xpax consumers need to remain active on their plans via auto-renewal or re-purchase another plan before their existing plan expires.

Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin, Chief Marketing Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Xpax is excited to offer the all-new Instagram Walla add-on for everyone to enjoy the best digital photo sharing experience.

“Our consumers can continue to remain up to date with their friends and family through their latest awesome photos within the digital space, worry-free from their data being depleted.

“As Celcom continues to enrich its consumers’ digital experience, our consumers do not need to look elsewhere for a perfect plan that fits their desire to remain digitally awesome!” he said.