honor offering Discounts worth RM4.5 Million during Double 11 Cybersale

honor Malaysia will be hosting its biggest cybersale with RM4.5 million worth of discounts on offer in conjunction with its Double 11 shopping festival – the world’s biggest online shopping day of the year.

The cybersale which will be hosted on honor’s official e-store, Vmall will see “irresistible” promotions beginning 7 November till 11 November. One of the exciting deals consumers can lookout for are the “flash” sales, which starts at 10am daily for an hour. During this period, honor smartphones are sold for as low as RM299, or up to 65% off.

“This year, we are marking the largest shopping online event, Double 11 with our biggest cybersale in history. We are excited to give back to our Malaysian customers and to show our appreciation towards their continuous support. We have over RM4.5 million worth of discounts, with items starting as low as RM3 up for grabs on Vmall!” expressed Zhao Zhiwei, head of honor Malaysia.

Other promotional offers that shoppers can look out for are powerbanks starting from RM68 (original price of RM199) and headphones at RM68 (original price of RM248). Meanwhile, smartphone accessories will be available starting from RM11.

To take advantage of the amazing offers made available by honor Malaysia for the upcoming Double 11 cybersale, customers can visit the Vmall website beginning 7 November till 11 November.

For more information, please visit the honor website or its Facebook page.

The honor brand is part of the Huawei Consumer Business Group.