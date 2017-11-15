Maxis Home Fibre Broadband now cheaper at RM119/month for 10Mbps

Internet service provider, Maxis had decided to lower its pricing of its Home Broadband fibre service, following Telekom Malaysia’s Bonanza promotion.

For limited time, as part of its Year End Sales, Maxis Home fibre service are now price at:

10Mbps: RM119/month (Unlimited voice calls to all mobile and landlines)

30Mbps: RM139/month (Complimentary unlimited iflix access, free Maxperts consultation with end-to-end-setup, Unlimited voice calls to all mobile and landlines, free Home phone)

The MaxisONE Year End Sales will start on 14th November and end on 31st December 2017. A 24-months contract apply and after that subscription will revert to normal retail pricing which is RM139/month for 10Mbps and RM179/month for 30Mbps.

The Maxis Home fibre service can be signed up at all Maxis sales channel including Maxis Centers, Maxis Exclusive Partners, and all authorized reseller, Maxis website and via call in.

Maxis said existing fibre customers who has finished up their 24-months contract term may subscribe to this new promotion. Existing Maxis fibre subscribers may terminate their contract to enjoy the new offer, however a penalty of RM500 applies.

The other existing MaxisOne Home Broadband packages are:

50Mbps: RM219/month (Complimentary unlimited iflix access, free Maxperts consultation with end-to-end-setup, Unlimited voice calls to all mobile and landlines, free Home phone)

100Mbps: RM299/month (Complimentary unlimited iflix access, free Maxperts consultation with end-to-end-setup, Unlimited voice calls to all mobile and landlines, free Home phone)

On top of these, existing MaxisOne Home Broadband customers who introduce a new fibre customer to Maxis will enjoy a RM10 rebate x 12 months for each successful sign-up.

MaxisOne Home Broadband service is available at all Unifi coverage areas. For more details, visit the Maxis website.

In comparison to Telekom Malaysia’s latest offer, Unifi 10Mbps is now priced at RM129/month, Unifi 30Mbps at RM139/month, Unifi 50Mbps at RM189/month and Unifi 100Mbps at RM239/month.

Maxis has 163,000 home fibre customers as of September 2017.